Ukrainian men abroad start receiving passports: first results

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, spoke about the start of issuing passports to Ukrainian men abroad who had applied by April 25, 2024.

She wrote about it in Telegram, UNN reports.

Today they started issuing them. As of the evening, 1684 passports have already been issued - noted Vereshchuk.

She also thanked Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Head of the State Migration Service Natalia Naumenko for their assistance in resolving this issue.

Recall

Earlier, the State Migration Service provided clarifications regarding the issuance of documents to men abroad, indicating that men aged 18-60 are allowed to obtain passports abroad without additional documents if they applied for them before April 25, 2024.