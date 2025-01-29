Changing the term of the VLK for people with limited fitness: the Rada has started the procedure for registering the draft law

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 48735 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 78822 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104627 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107797 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126552 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102946 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131787 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103661 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113365 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100498 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 33230 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114847 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 38973 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109343 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 48752 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154105 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 9894 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 15446 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109343 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114847 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139106 views
Changing the term of the VLK for people with limited fitness: the Rada has started the procedure for registering the draft law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48906 views

The National Security Committee has started registering a draft law to extend the deadline for the VLK until June 5 for those with limited fitness. Persons under 25 may be exempted from the mandatory commission.

The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has begun the procedure for registering a bill to extend the period of the military qualification examination until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk, UNN reports.

"In the near future, the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada will register a draft law with amendments to the military medical examination for persons of limited fitness," Vereshchuk said.

She noted that the draft law plans to extend the period of mandatory medical examination for people with "limited fitness" status by four months, until June 5.

It is also planned that the obligation to undergo the VLC will not apply to people under 25 years of age.

Addendum

MP, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Iryna Friz said that the committee has started the registration procedure for a draft law to extend the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness.

"The extension of the deadlines is due to the fact that the unreformed system of the RECs failed to provide everyone with the opportunity to re-register their status within the time frame specified by another law. The inability of the MEC to "let through" the number of people who need it; the inability of the electronic record to register for the MEC to work; the queues that have been occupied since 5 a.m. by those who already have health issues are a mockery, a disgrace and a verdict on the system. The Committee will promptly process this draft law after its registration and submit it to the Parliament," added Friz.

Recall

Starting May 4, 2024, persons liable for military service who had the status of "limitedly fit" must undergo a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service. The MEC must be completed by February 4 inclusive, otherwise, persons liable for military service may face significant fines.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
iryna-vereshchukIryna Vereshchuk

