Changing the term of the VLK for people with limited fitness: the Rada has started the procedure for registering the draft law

The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has begun the procedure for registering a bill to extend the period of the military qualification examination until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk, UNN reports.

"In the near future, the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada will register a draft law with amendments to the military medical examination for persons of limited fitness," Vereshchuk said.

She noted that the draft law plans to extend the period of mandatory medical examination for people with "limited fitness" status by four months, until June 5.

It is also planned that the obligation to undergo the VLC will not apply to people under 25 years of age.

Addendum

MP, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Iryna Friz said that the committee has started the registration procedure for a draft law to extend the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness.

"The extension of the deadlines is due to the fact that the unreformed system of the RECs failed to provide everyone with the opportunity to re-register their status within the time frame specified by another law. The inability of the MEC to "let through" the number of people who need it; the inability of the electronic record to register for the MEC to work; the queues that have been occupied since 5 a.m. by those who already have health issues are a mockery, a disgrace and a verdict on the system. The Committee will promptly process this draft law after its registration and submit it to the Parliament," added Friz.

Recall

Starting May 4, 2024, persons liable for military service who had the status of "limitedly fit" must undergo a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service. The MEC must be completed by February 4 inclusive, otherwise, persons liable for military service may face significant fines.