Stephen King returned to X and made loud statements about Trump and Musk

The American writer Stephen King returned to the social network X and called President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk traitors and Putin lovers, reports UNN.

“I'm back! Did you miss me?” King wrote to X on February 20.

“I just wanted to say that Trump is a traitor, a Putin lover! This is even more true of Elon!” King emphasized.

On November 15, 2024, Stephen King announcedthat he was leaving X because the social media platform had become “too toxic” for him.

On Bluesky a couple of days before his return to X, King wrote: “Just when you think Donald Trump can't get any lower or more disgraceful, today he blames Ukraine for the war and calls Zelenskiy a dictator, when he knows full well that Putin's constant re-election is a sham.

King returned to X on the eve of the premiere of Osgoode Perkins' film Ape, based on his story. Currently, he is not promoting the movie on social media, but only criticizing Trump and Musk.

His post has already gained over 150 thousand likes.

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a “dictator without elections.

Leaders of European countries, including the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, and Norway , reacted to the statement of US President Donald Trump, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections.