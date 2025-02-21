Russia is probably trying to show that China supports the Kremlin's position on the war in Ukraine more than China is willing to publicly state. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its analytical report, UNN reports.

Details

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Aavrov met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Summit in South Africa on February 20.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's official statement said that Wang emphasized that China's approach to resolving the war in Ukraine is focused on eliminating the "root causes" of the war, - the statement said.

It is noted that the official report of the Chinese Foreign Ministry on the meeting differed markedly and claimed that Lavrov said that Russia, not China, was committed to addressing the "root causes" of the war.

The likely deliberate misinterpretation of the Russian Foreign Ministry reflects Russia's attempt to fully align China's position on the war with its own, in an effort to strengthen its international credibility and shape the perception of Russia's relations with China within Russia, - analysts say.

Russian officials have clearly identified the "root causes" of the war as NATO's alleged violation of its commitment not to advance eastward in areas adjacent to the Russian border, indicating that the Kremlin remains committed to imposing its will and security interests on the United States and Europe and is not interested in compromise.

Addendum

China, speaking about Russia's war against Ukraine, believesthat all interested parties should participate in peace talks, as stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasizing the role of Europe in them.