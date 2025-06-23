The government approved a new procedure for recognizing the learning outcomes of Ukrainian students abroad

The Ukrainian government has approved a new resolution on the recognition of learning outcomes of Ukrainian children abroad. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

The Deputy Head of the OPU announced that today the Cabinet of Ministers had adopted the procedure for recognizing the learning outcomes of Ukrainian schoolchildren studying abroad.

Today the Government approved the procedure for recognizing the learning outcomes of Ukrainian students abroad. This improves the legal status of Ukrainian foreign schools, their students and teachers - the official said.

At the same time, Vereshchuk noted that the innovation will help improve the material and technical base of Ukrainian schools abroad.

"This also contributes to improving the financing and material support of such centers of Ukrainian education," she wrote.

Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized the strategic importance of foreign schools for preserving national identity.

"I want to emphasize once again the importance of Ukrainian schools abroad," she noted.

According to her, the Ukrainian state should maintain contact with families temporarily staying outside the country:

"Because the Ukrainian state must maintain contact with Ukrainian families in Europe and other countries. This is our strategic resource," Vereshchuk added.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, appealed to the governments of countries where Ukrainian children are temporarily staying, with a request to support Ukraine's educational initiative.

