Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Unified Center for Identification of Deceased Bodies launched in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

The Unified Center for Identification of Deceased Bodies has started operating in Ukraine. It will identify people who died during the war. The center will allow for more effective identification using modern DNA examinations and data exchange with international partners.

The Unified Center for Identification of Deceased Bodies has officially started its work in Ukraine. It is designed to unite all services involved in identifying those killed as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram.

Details

The new center became a platform for an off-site meeting chaired by Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk and with the participation of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Leonid Tymchenko.

According to Tymchenko, the creation of the Center will allow for more effective identification even in the most difficult cases.

The Center will provide the possibility of identification in the most difficult cases, helping to establish the names of those who gave their lives in the Russian-Ukrainian war

– Tymchenko stated.

– Tymchenko stated.

The Center will use modern methods of DNA examination and has established data exchange with international partners. Its work also involves the centralization of regional bureaus of forensic medical examination under the management of the Ministry of Health and close cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As the meeting participants emphasized, the launch of the Center is an important step towards restoring justice and returning names to all who gave their lives for Ukraine.

