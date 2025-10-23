$41.760.01
Bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine: General Staff reveals details of large-scale repatriation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2076 views

Ukraine has returned 1,000 bodies of fallen defenders, which is one of the largest exchanges since the beginning of the full-scale war. After the bodies are returned, they will be identified and necessary examinations will be conducted.

Bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine: General Staff reveals details of large-scale repatriation

Ukraine has received 1,000 bodies of fallen defenders, which, according to the Russian side, belonged to Ukrainian servicemen. This is one of the largest exchanges of bodies since the beginning of the full-scale war, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The General Staff emphasized that behind each returned body is the story of a soldier who gave his life for Ukraine.

This is another large exchange of bodies of the fallen since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Behind each is a name and a story that Ukraine must return 

— the agency noted.

Repatriation became possible thanks to the coordinated work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the security and defense sector. The International Committee of the Red Cross also joined the process.

The General Staff emphasized that such exchanges are possible thanks to the systematic work of search groups that record the places of death of servicemen, conduct reconnaissance of territories, and collect information about the fallen. This data forms the basis for further repatriation actions.

After the bodies are returned, they will be delivered to state specialized institutions, where investigators and experts from the Ministry of Internal Affairs will conduct identification and all necessary examinations.

Each of them deserves peace. And we deserve to remember who we live thanks to. We bow our heads and remember the Heroes 

— stated the General Staff.

Stepan Haftko

