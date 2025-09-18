$41.190.02
Defended the country in the Kursk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions: SBU on the return of 1000 bodies of the fallen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

On September 18, Ukraine repatriated the bodies of defenders who fell in the Kursk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Investigators will conduct examinations to identify the repatriated bodies.

Defended the country in the Kursk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions: SBU on the return of 1000 bodies of the fallen

Today, Ukraine managed to retrieve the bodies of defenders who fought in the Kursk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

On September 18, measures were taken to repatriate the bodies of fallen defenders of Ukraine who defended the country in the Kursk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions.

- the report says.

Details

According to the SBU, the deceased were returned as a result of joint work of employees of the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War under the SBU, employees of the central administration of the Civil-Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the State Emergency Service, the State Border Guard Service and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

In the near future, law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and ensure the identification of the repatriated bodies 

- the report says.

Recall

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Ukraine returned 1,000 bodies of the fallen, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Kursk
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia