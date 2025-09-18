$41.190.02
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 11294 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 9100 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 10139 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 17686 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 13121 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 39381 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 41983 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32638 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31461 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine returned 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers - coordination headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Ukraine has returned 1,000 bodies, which, according to the Russian Federation, belong to Ukrainian servicemen. Russia received 24 bodies of its fallen servicemen found in Ukraine.

Ukraine returned 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers - coordination headquarters

Ukraine has received 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Today, repatriation measures took place. 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

- reported the Coordination Headquarters.

As stated, "in the near future, investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies."

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

"Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the deceased in the shortest possible time," the Coordination Headquarters emphasized.

At the same time, the "I Want to Live" project reported that "today, September 18, 2025, with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, 24 bodies of deceased Russian servicemen found in Ukraine were handed over to Russia as part of repatriation." It is noted that these bodies and remains were found by Ukrainian search teams.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
International Committee of the Red Cross
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine