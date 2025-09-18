Ukraine returned 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers - coordination headquarters

Ukraine has received 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Today, repatriation measures took place. 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen. - reported the Coordination Headquarters.

As stated, "in the near future, investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies."

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

"Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the deceased in the shortest possible time," the Coordination Headquarters emphasized.

At the same time, the "I Want to Live" project reported that "today, September 18, 2025, with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, 24 bodies of deceased Russian servicemen found in Ukraine were handed over to Russia as part of repatriation." It is noted that these bodies and remains were found by Ukrainian search teams.