The body of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko, killed in Ireland, has been returned to Ukraine - embassy

The body of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko, who was killed in Ireland as a result of a violent knife incident in a house in north Dublin, has been returned to Ukraine. The repatriation of the body was completed on November 8. This was reported on Facebook by the Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland, according to UNN.

Update on the death of Vadym Davydenko. The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland informs that on November 8, the repatriation of the body of the deceased Vadym Davydenko to Ukraine was completed. The Embassy continues to maintain close contact with the family of the deceased and the competent authorities of Ireland, closely monitoring the progress of the official investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy. - the message says.

Recall

In Ireland, a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy died as a result of a violent knife incident in a house in north Dublin. Another teenager was taken to the hospital with stab wounds, his life is not in danger.

In Ireland, a Somali man was taken into custody on suspicion of murdering 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko at a refugee center.