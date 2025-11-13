The body of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko, killed in Ireland, has been returned to Ukraine - embassy

$42.040.02
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 25042 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 19909 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 20958 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 49958 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 34357 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 36169 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37084 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33012 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28225 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 39531 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideoNovember 13, 09:06 AM • 30336 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"PhotoNovember 13, 10:39 AM • 23793 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 41710 views
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhoto12:51 PM • 10351 views
The body of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko, killed in Ireland, has been returned to Ukraine - embassy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

The body of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko, killed in Ireland in a violent knife incident, was repatriated to Ukraine on November 8. The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland is in contact with the family and is monitoring the investigation.

The body of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko, killed in Ireland, has been returned to Ukraine - embassy

The body of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko, who was killed in Ireland as a result of a violent knife incident in a house in north Dublin, has been returned to Ukraine. The repatriation of the body was completed on November 8. This was reported on Facebook by the Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland, according to UNN.

Update on the death of Vadym Davydenko. The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland informs that on November 8, the repatriation of the body of the deceased Vadym Davydenko to Ukraine was completed. The Embassy continues to maintain close contact with the family of the deceased and the competent authorities of Ireland, closely monitoring the progress of the official investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy.

- the message says.

Recall

In Ireland, a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy died as a result of a violent knife incident in a house in north Dublin. Another teenager was taken to the hospital with stab wounds, his life is not in danger.

In Ireland, a Somali man was taken into custody on suspicion of murdering 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko at a refugee center.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Our people abroad
Skirmishes
Republic of Ireland
Ukraine