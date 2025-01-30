Prolongation of the VLK for people with limited fitness: a draft law has been registered in the Rada

A group of MPs from the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence have registered a draft law in parliament that would postpone the deadline for the limitedly fit persons to undergo a military medical examination from February 5 to June 5. Also, Ukrainians who have been diagnosed with a disability will not need to undergo a VLC. This is stated in the bill No. 12457, UNN reports.

Details

The draft law stipulates that Ukrainian citizens aged 25 to 60 who have been recognized as partially fit for military service are required to undergo a second medical examination by June 5, 2025, to determine their fitness for military service.

It is noted that Ukrainians who are recognized as persons with disabilities in accordance with the established procedure will not need to undergo the VLC.

The draft law stipulates that citizens will have to apply to the TCC to receive a summons to the VLC on their own or receive it through the "Reserve+" application.

Recall

On January 29, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk reportedthat the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence had started the registration procedure for a draft law to extend the period of the military qualification examination until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness.

Fedir Venislavskyi , a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, told UNN that a draft law to extend the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for those liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada today, January 30. MPs may consider it by the end of February.

Starting May 4, 2024, persons liable for military service who had the status of "limitedly fit" must undergo military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service. The VLC must be completed by February 4 inclusive.