Mariupol residents received social housing in Dnipro: details

Families from Mariupol affected by the war received social housing in Dnipro for free use. This was reported on Facebook by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, Mariupol and its residents hold a special place in her life.

I know many who were evacuated from Azovstal in the spring of 2022. These are steel people. Resilience is not only when our people endure challenges. It is also when the authorities and donors take responsibility for doing something concrete for such people.

Vereshchuk visited Dnipro for a solemn event dedicating social housing to displaced people from Mariupol. According to her, these are smart apartments transferred for free use to families of defenders and socially vulnerable citizens. In total, the project is designed for almost 500 people.

This project is a synergy of efforts by local authorities and international donors in the interest of Ukrainians affected by the war. Such projects are subject to scaling and all-round support - Vereshchuk noted.

Reminder

The Ministry of Social Policy and the "Prykhysty Svyikh" Foundation are combining efforts to create an online platform for IDPs. It will allow internally displaced persons to find work and housing, as well as receive legal support.

Utility bills for institutions where IDPs live will be compensated directly: government decision