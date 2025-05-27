Utility bills for institutions where IDPs live will be compensated directly: government decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new procedure for compensating the cost of utility services to institutions that accommodate families of internally displaced persons (IDPs). The changes will allow payments to be made directly to the institutions where IDPs live, and not to the authorities that own these institutions. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, the government is paying special attention to programs for internally displaced persons.

"Today, we are approving a new procedure for compensating the cost of utility services to institutions that accommodate IDP families. We are making this procedure more efficient. We are transferring the payment function to the Pension Fund. Payments will be made directly to the institutions where internally displaced persons live, and not to the authorities that own these institutions," said Shmyhal.

He noted that the digitalization of the process will avoid abuse, and calculations will now be made every month, instead of with a delay of a quarter.

As noted in the press service of the government, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure for compensating the cost of utility services to institutions that accommodate families of internally displaced persons.



Recall

Ukraine has signed an agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank to provide EUR 50 million to provide housing for forcibly displaced persons. The funds will go to provide more than 1,000 preferential mortgages.