Changes to the period of preliminary medical examination for people with limited fitness: the draft law will be registered today

A draft law to extend the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada today. MPs may consider it by the end of February. This was reported to UNN by MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky.

When asked when the draft law on extending the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness would be registered in the Verkhovna Rada, Venislavsky said: "Today.

Commenting on when the draft law might be considered in the Rada, the MP said: "I think by the end of February.

However, it should be noted that the VLC must be completed by February 4 inclusive, otherwise those liable for military service may face considerable fines.

Context

On January 29, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk reported that the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence had started the registration procedure for a draft law to extend the term of the military medical examination until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness.

Starting from May 4, 2024, persons liable for military service who had the status of "limitedly fit" must undergo a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service. The MEC must be completed by February 4 inclusive.