Vereshchuk met with the Papal Nuncio in Ukraine: details revealed

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk met with the Papal Nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas. He has represented the Holy See in Kyiv since 2021, UNN reports with reference to Vereshchuk's page on Telegram.

Details

As Vereshchuk noted, Kulbokas was one of the very few foreign diplomats who did not leave Kyiv at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the following topics:

strengthening the Vatican's role in the return of Ukrainians from captivity, primarily civilians;

support for the families of prisoners by Catholic humanitarian organizations.

Iryna Vereshchuk thanked the Holy See for its consistent support of Ukrainians during the current trials for Ukraine.

Reference

Visvaldas Kulbokas is a Lithuanian Catholic archbishop, Vatican diplomat; since June 15, 2021 - Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine. He is fluent in Lithuanian, Italian, French, Spanish, English, Russian and Ukrainian.

Recall

