Vereshchuk met with the Papal Nuncio in Ukraine: details revealed

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
01:55 PM • 1284 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11397 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:40 AM • 10618 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 17502 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 13472 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 18785 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 11990 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 27775 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48472 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70003 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.8m/s
63%
755mm
Popular news
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 15969 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24670 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18475 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 15962 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11539 views
Publications
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11397 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 17502 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 16182 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18697 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 75128 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 702 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11744 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24907 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 28335 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 37859 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Instagram
E-6 Mercury

Vereshchuk met with the Papal Nuncio in Ukraine: details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Iryna Vereshchuk met with Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, who has represented the Holy See in Kyiv since 2021. They discussed strengthening the Vatican's role in returning Ukrainians from captivity and supporting the families of prisoners of war.

Vereshchuk met with the Papal Nuncio in Ukraine: details revealed

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk met with the Papal Nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas. He has represented the Holy See in Kyiv since 2021, UNN reports with reference to Vereshchuk's page on Telegram.

Details

As Vereshchuk noted, Kulbokas was one of the very few foreign diplomats who did not leave Kyiv at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the following topics:

  • strengthening the Vatican's role in the return of Ukrainians from captivity, primarily civilians;
    • support for the families of prisoners by Catholic humanitarian organizations.

      Iryna Vereshchuk thanked the Holy See for its consistent support of Ukrainians during the current trials for Ukraine.

      Reference

      Visvaldas Kulbokas is a Lithuanian Catholic archbishop, Vatican diplomat; since June 15, 2021 - Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine. He is fluent in Lithuanian, Italian, French, Spanish, English, Russian and Ukrainian.

      Recall

      Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with the Marshal of the Polish Senate Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska. The parties discussed a number of important issues - in particular, they touched upon the topic of Russian provocations against the EU and NATO.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyPolitics
      Andriy Sybiha
      charity
      NATO
      European Union
      Ukraine
      Iryna Vereshchuk
      Vatican City
      Kyiv
      Poland