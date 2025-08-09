Beating of a former serviceman in Dnipro: the TCC made a statement

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) stated that the information about a TCC military beating another military person is manipulative. The TCC noted that the man is not an active serviceman and was removed from military registration. The prosecutor's office has registered criminal proceedings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk OTCC and SP.

Video materials are being circulated on social networks, allegedly showing representatives of one of the notification groups of the Dnipropetrovsk RTCC and SP using physical force against a serviceman. This information is manipulative and requires clarification - the message states.

The TCC reported that the notification group stopped a citizen who calmly provided his documents for verification, after which an unknown man in civilian clothes, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, approached the group, introduced himself as an active serviceman, and began to insult and provoke representatives of the RTCC and SP.

Then this citizen ran into the entrance, the conflict stopped, but after 10 minutes he came out in military uniform without insignia and continued the conflict with the servicemen of the TCC and SP. During the conflict, it turned out that this person is not an active serviceman and was removed from military registration. National Police officers were called to the scene, and investigative actions are currently underway - added the TCC.

Addition

The Special Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region reported that the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern Region has registered criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism) regarding this fact. The pre-trial investigation has been entrusted to the investigators of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

As part of the investigation, all circumstances of the incident will be established, and a legal assessment will be given to the actions of all participants in the event. Currently, the issue of registering separate criminal proceedings for physical resistance to TCC employees is being resolved - added the prosecutor's office.

Context

A video was circulated on social networks showing men in military uniform and civilian clothes using force against another man in military uniform. During the skirmish, one of the men in civilian clothes stepped on the chest of the man in military uniform with his foot.

Recall

Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk commented on conflicts between civilians and the TCC. She condemned physical confrontations, emphasizing that the TCC is part of the country's defense capability.