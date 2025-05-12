$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 9854 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 19908 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 33556 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 39681 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 25655 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 25053 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 25566 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 25669 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32288 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32213 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine will approve technical requirements for the purchase of tourniquets for the front by the end of June - Vereshchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Ukraine plans to approve technical requirements for the purchase of tourniquets for the front by the end of June. Currently, the front is forced to rely on volunteers due to the lack of requirements.

Ukraine will approve technical requirements for the purchase of tourniquets for the front by the end of June - Vereshchuk

Technical requirements for the purchase of tourniquets for the front should be approved by the end of June. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, reports UNN.

A tourniquet at the front saves lives. But there is a problem: there are no state-approved technical requirements - neither for tourniquets, nor for some other medical devices important for the front. Because of this, the state cannot purchase them properly

- Vereshchuk said.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office added that because of this, the front is currently forced to rely on donors, volunteers and benefactors. At the same time, according to her, if in the fourth year of the full-scale war the state cannot purchase medical devices for the front due to the non-approval of technical requirements - "it will be inadequate."

"We agreed: technical requirements must be approved by the end of June," she said.

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market03.04.25, 18:18 • 254357 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarHealth
Ukraine
Iryna Vereshchuk
