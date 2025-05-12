Ukraine will approve technical requirements for the purchase of tourniquets for the front by the end of June - Vereshchuk

Technical requirements for the purchase of tourniquets for the front should be approved by the end of June. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, reports UNN.

A tourniquet at the front saves lives. But there is a problem: there are no state-approved technical requirements - neither for tourniquets, nor for some other medical devices important for the front. Because of this, the state cannot purchase them properly - Vereshchuk said.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office added that because of this, the front is currently forced to rely on donors, volunteers and benefactors. At the same time, according to her, if in the fourth year of the full-scale war the state cannot purchase medical devices for the front due to the non-approval of technical requirements - "it will be inadequate."

"We agreed: technical requirements must be approved by the end of June," she said.

