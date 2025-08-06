$41.680.11
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35226 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 37632 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 39845 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 36338 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 68298 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 68767 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 46452 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43468 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42738 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Partners pledged over UAH 3 billion for the purchase of household fuel for the next heating season - Vereshchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

Ukraine's partners have pledged over UAH 3 billion for the purchase of household fuel for vulnerable households for the 2025-2026 heating season. Each household can receive UAH 19,400.

Partners pledged over UAH 3 billion for the purchase of household fuel for the next heating season - Vereshchuk

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk announced that partners have pledged to provide over UAH 3 billion for the purchase of household fuel for vulnerable households for the next heating season. Vereshchuk announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Together with colleagues from the Ministry of Social Policy, we held a working meeting with representatives of key donor countries. Senior diplomats from the embassies of the USA, EU, Germany, Great Britain, Norway, and Switzerland were present. We discussed support for frontline regions during the winter period. In particular, we talked about financial assistance to vulnerable households for the purchase of household fuel. Donors promised almost UAH 3.5 billion, which should be paid to citizens according to certain vulnerability criteria - UAH 19,400 per household for the entire heating season of 2025-2026.

- Vereshchuk reported.

She emphasized that thanks to the financial support of partners, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable citizens in frontline territories will be able to get through the winter with warmth in their homes.

Supplement

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine's website published a draft resolution on providing one-time financial assistance to the population living in frontline regions of Ukraine during the heating season for the purchase of solid stove household fuel using funds from international partners.

According to the draft, people living in residential buildings, residential premises (residential rooms) heated by solid stove household fuel, in the 20-kilometer zone from the state border with the Russian Federation, or the contact line will be able to receive UAH 19,400 per recipient household for the entire 2025/26 heating season.

Currently, the project is undergoing public discussion and has not yet been approved by the government.

Recall

Last year, Ukrainians who heat their homes with firewood or coal could receive additional subsidies for the purchase of solid fuel.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Switzerland
European Union
Norway
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Iryna Vereshchuk