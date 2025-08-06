Partners pledged over UAH 3 billion for the purchase of household fuel for the next heating season - Vereshchuk

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk announced that partners have pledged to provide over UAH 3 billion for the purchase of household fuel for vulnerable households for the next heating season. Vereshchuk announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Together with colleagues from the Ministry of Social Policy, we held a working meeting with representatives of key donor countries. Senior diplomats from the embassies of the USA, EU, Germany, Great Britain, Norway, and Switzerland were present. We discussed support for frontline regions during the winter period. In particular, we talked about financial assistance to vulnerable households for the purchase of household fuel. Donors promised almost UAH 3.5 billion, which should be paid to citizens according to certain vulnerability criteria - UAH 19,400 per household for the entire heating season of 2025-2026. - Vereshchuk reported.

She emphasized that thanks to the financial support of partners, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable citizens in frontline territories will be able to get through the winter with warmth in their homes.

Supplement

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine's website published a draft resolution on providing one-time financial assistance to the population living in frontline regions of Ukraine during the heating season for the purchase of solid stove household fuel using funds from international partners.

According to the draft, people living in residential buildings, residential premises (residential rooms) heated by solid stove household fuel, in the 20-kilometer zone from the state border with the Russian Federation, or the contact line will be able to receive UAH 19,400 per recipient household for the entire 2025/26 heating season.

Currently, the project is undergoing public discussion and has not yet been approved by the government.

Recall

Last year, Ukrainians who heat their homes with firewood or coal could receive additional subsidies for the purchase of solid fuel.