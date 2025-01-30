Draft Law on Changing the Deadline for the VLK for Persons with Limited Fitness: The Verkhovna Rada Explains What Awaits Those Who Fail to Pass by February 4

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 52252 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 80697 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104905 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108058 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127033 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103029 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132138 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103672 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113375 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116957 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100763 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 35672 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115304 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 41552 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109807 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 52252 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127033 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132138 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164463 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154382 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 11649 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 16941 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109807 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115304 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139217 views
Actual
Draft Law on Changing the Deadline for the VLK for Persons with Limited Fitness: The Verkhovna Rada Explains What Awaits Those Who Fail to Pass by February 4

Draft Law on Changing the Deadline for the VLK for Persons with Limited Fitness: The Verkhovna Rada Explains What Awaits Those Who Fail to Pass by February 4

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115418 views

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a bill to extend the deadline for the partially fit to June 5. Those who do not make it by February 4, before the law is passed, will not be subject to administrative liability.

The transitional provisions to the draft law on the extension of the period of the military qualification commission until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness will state that the time before the adoption of the law is considered as such that it allows them not to be subject to administrative liability. This was reported to UNN by Iryna Friz, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

Freese commented on the situation regarding the need for military personnel who had the status of "limited fitness" until February 4, given that the draft law proposing to extend this deadline to June 5 is only planned to be registered in the Verkhovna Rada today.

"The transitional provisions of the draft law on the extension of the deadlines will state that this time before the adoption of the draft law is considered as such that it allows not to be subject to administrative liability. It will relieve one of responsibility," Freese said.

According to her, this way there will be no grounds for imposing an administrative fine.

If the parliament is quick and approves everything by mid-February, then in fact, there will be a maximum of two weeks with the signing, which will be "walked" in time, but they will be entered as not being grounds for imposing an administrative fine

- Freese said.

Context

On January 29, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk reported that the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence had started the registration procedure for a draft law to extend the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have limited fitness status.

Fedir Venislavskyi , a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, told UNN that the draft law on extending the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for those liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada today, January 30. MPs may consider it by the end of February.

Starting from May 4, 2024 , persons liable for military servicewho had the status of "limitedly fit" must undergo a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service. The VLC must be completed by February 4 inclusive.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
iryna-vereshchukIryna Vereshchuk

Contact us about advertising