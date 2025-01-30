Draft Law on Changing the Deadline for the VLK for Persons with Limited Fitness: The Verkhovna Rada Explains What Awaits Those Who Fail to Pass by February 4

The transitional provisions to the draft law on the extension of the period of the military qualification commission until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness will state that the time before the adoption of the law is considered as such that it allows them not to be subject to administrative liability. This was reported to UNN by Iryna Friz, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

Freese commented on the situation regarding the need for military personnel who had the status of "limited fitness" until February 4, given that the draft law proposing to extend this deadline to June 5 is only planned to be registered in the Verkhovna Rada today.

"The transitional provisions of the draft law on the extension of the deadlines will state that this time before the adoption of the draft law is considered as such that it allows not to be subject to administrative liability. It will relieve one of responsibility," Freese said.

According to her, this way there will be no grounds for imposing an administrative fine.

If the parliament is quick and approves everything by mid-February, then in fact, there will be a maximum of two weeks with the signing, which will be "walked" in time, but they will be entered as not being grounds for imposing an administrative fine - Freese said.

Context

On January 29, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk reported that the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence had started the registration procedure for a draft law to extend the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for persons liable for military service who have limited fitness status.

Fedir Venislavskyi , a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, told UNN that the draft law on extending the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for those liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada today, January 30. MPs may consider it by the end of February.

Starting from May 4, 2024 , persons liable for military servicewho had the status of "limitedly fit" must undergo a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service. The VLC must be completed by February 4 inclusive.