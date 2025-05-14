Every Ukrainian school should have a veteran or veteran woman teaching - Vereshchuk

The school course "Defense of Ukraine" should be taught by a veteran, who should work in every school. The corresponding order should be issued this week. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

There should be a veteran in every Ukrainian school. They should teach the course "Defense of Ukraine". No one can teach children better than them what it means to defend their country - she noted.

Vereshchuk added that this requires parallel training of a sufficient number of veterans to be instructors of "Defense of Ukraine" in secondary schools, in order to combine patriotic education with the employment of veterans.

The corresponding joint order of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs should be issued this week - Vereshchuk said.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office noted that the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science, and accordingly, another problem arises from here - low salaries. But, according to Vereshchuk, there is a solution.

I am convinced that local communities have the opportunity to pay extra to veterans from their budgets. Because when a veteran teaches children, the country has a future - she emphasized.

