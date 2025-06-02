Everyone will be preparing for national resistance: a bill is being registered in the Verkhovna Rada

Today, a bill on amendments to the legislation on national resistance is being registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

This is reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

Details

According to her, this is an important step towards the systemic readiness of the entire society to protect the state. What is known is that different categories of citizens will undergo training, covering both men and women;

training will take place both voluntarily and within the framework of educational programs;

training will take place on the basis of training centers that will be deployed throughout the country;

Heads and instructors of the Centers are veterans with combat experience.

The Centers will have the right to:

use the property of state and local authorities, military units, public organizations;

create shooting ranges and use firearms for training purposes.

The system of preparation for national resistance is not about war, it is about READINESS. Readiness to resist the enemy. Readiness to protect and help. Readiness to win! - Vereshchuk noted.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that training centers for citizens for national resistance will start operating in every region of Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution approving the procedure for establishing and operating the centers, as well as the requirements for their activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for establishing centers for training citizens for national resistance. Their goal is to prepare Ukrainians for resistance in the context of Russian aggression.