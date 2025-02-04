Will there be fines for those who fail to pass the VLT by February 5? The MP gave an explanation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 42748 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75742 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104145 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107355 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125840 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131252 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103643 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100070 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29428 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114237 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35210 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108710 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 42748 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125840 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163788 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153765 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7775 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13665 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108710 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114237 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138989 views
Actual
Will there be fines for those who fail to pass the VLT by February 5? The MP gave an explanation

Will there be fines for those who fail to pass the VLT by February 5? The MP gave an explanation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29128 views

The parliament has drafted a bill to extend the deadline for the VLC until June 5 due to the large influx of people to the MCC. Persons liable for military service aged 25-60 have to undergo the commission, while younger people and people with disabilities are exempt from re-examination.

Due to the large influx of people to the TCC and medical commissions, many persons liable for military service did not have time to undergo the examination, and after February 5, they face administrative fines. To avoid this situation, a draft law was submitted to the parliament that proposes to extend the possibility of undergoing a military physical examination until June 5. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Yehor Chernev, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Only a quarter of people passed the VLK in the time allotted until February 5. Now, according to the law, after February 5, those who have not passed the VLC must be brought to administrative responsibility and fined. We are now doing everything to give explanations, firstly, to the Ministry of Defense, the MCC, so that people who did not have time to do this do not fall under these fines, and the law will be voted on at the next session, it will be on the agenda, our committee has developed it, and we will extend this deadline until June 5 

- Chernev said.

The MP noted that the "Reserve+" system has now been launched, which makes it possible to register for the VLC remotely, without the need to visit the TCC in person and wait in lines.

It should be noted that the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Vereshchuk, reported on social media that a meeting was held on this issue with representatives of the Presidential Office, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense, the medical forces, the General Staff, and other government agencies. She explained who exactly would be subject to the repeated VLC, as society has many questions about people under the age of 25.

Chernev clarified that, according to the draft law, persons liable for military service aged 25 to 60 must undergo the VLC, while people under 25 and people with disabilities will not be subject to re-examination.

He also reminded that the current legislation no longer includes the category of "limitedly fit", so everyone who previously had this status must undergo a medical examination.

Recall

Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin statedthat the draft law extending the term of the military commission is in the final stages of consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPoliticsHealth
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
iryna-vereshchukIryna Vereshchuk

Contact us about advertising