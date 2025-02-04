Will there be fines for those who fail to pass the VLT by February 5? The MP gave an explanation

Due to the large influx of people to the TCC and medical commissions, many persons liable for military service did not have time to undergo the examination, and after February 5, they face administrative fines. To avoid this situation, a draft law was submitted to the parliament that proposes to extend the possibility of undergoing a military physical examination until June 5. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Yehor Chernev, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Only a quarter of people passed the VLK in the time allotted until February 5. Now, according to the law, after February 5, those who have not passed the VLC must be brought to administrative responsibility and fined. We are now doing everything to give explanations, firstly, to the Ministry of Defense, the MCC, so that people who did not have time to do this do not fall under these fines, and the law will be voted on at the next session, it will be on the agenda, our committee has developed it, and we will extend this deadline until June 5 - Chernev said.

The MP noted that the "Reserve+" system has now been launched, which makes it possible to register for the VLC remotely, without the need to visit the TCC in person and wait in lines.

It should be noted that the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Vereshchuk, reported on social media that a meeting was held on this issue with representatives of the Presidential Office, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense, the medical forces, the General Staff, and other government agencies. She explained who exactly would be subject to the repeated VLC, as society has many questions about people under the age of 25.

Chernev clarified that, according to the draft law, persons liable for military service aged 25 to 60 must undergo the VLC, while people under 25 and people with disabilities will not be subject to re-examination.

He also reminded that the current legislation no longer includes the category of "limitedly fit", so everyone who previously had this status must undergo a medical examination.

Recall

Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin statedthat the draft law extending the term of the military commission is in the final stages of consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.