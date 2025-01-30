Deadline for MMC for people with limited fitness to be postponed to June 5, bill is already in the Parliament - OP

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 50925 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 79944 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104796 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107958 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126840 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103005 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132001 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103669 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113371 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116953 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100652 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 34658 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115123 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 40483 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109620 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 50925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126840 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164338 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154257 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 10757 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 16214 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109569 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115070 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139164 views
Actual
Deadline for MMC for people with limited fitness to be postponed to June 5, bill is already in the Parliament - OP

Deadline for MMC for people with limited fitness to be postponed to June 5, bill is already in the Parliament - OP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21848 views

The President's Office announced the postponement of the MMC from February 5 to June 5. The HQCJ will not penalize those who fail to pass the commission by the original deadline.

The Office of the President announced the postponement of the deadline for the MMC for restricted eligible persons from February 5 to June 5 - the bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada today, Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram on Thursday, announcing an agreement that until such a law is adopted, the TCRs will not fine those who do not have time to pass the MMC by February 5, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the President's Office held a working meeting on the issues of passing the preliminary medical examination for persons of limited fitness," Vereshchuk said.

According to her, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Health, the Medical Forces Command, as well as the head of the relevant parliamentary committee, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, participated. 

Vereshchuk said that they discussed "the need for immediate adoption of legislative changes" to the law:

1) re-taking the MMC is not mandatory for people under 25 and for those who are duly recognized as persons with disabilities;

2) the deadline is postponed from February 5 to June 5. The corresponding draft law was registered in the Rada today under the number 12457.

According to her, they also discussed the proper organization of the processes so that after the new deadlines are set, people will be able to pass the MMC in time. 

"We also agreed that until the above-mentioned law is adopted, the TCRs will not impose fines on those who fail to pass the MMC by February 5 and will not put them on the wanted list. The relevant directive will be sent accordingly," said Vereshchuk.

She called on the Defense Ministry, the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies to "take special control over the process of informing people, generating electronic and paper referrals, bringing the relevant schedules to the MMCs, etc.

Draft Law on Changing the Deadline for the VLK for Persons with Limited Fitness: The Verkhovna Rada Explains What Awaits Those Who Fail to Pass by February 430.01.25, 13:49 • 115417 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
iryna-vereshchukIryna Vereshchuk

Contact us about advertising