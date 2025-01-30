Deadline for MMC for people with limited fitness to be postponed to June 5, bill is already in the Parliament - OP

The Office of the President announced the postponement of the deadline for the MMC for restricted eligible persons from February 5 to June 5 - the bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada today, Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram on Thursday, announcing an agreement that until such a law is adopted, the TCRs will not fine those who do not have time to pass the MMC by February 5, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the President's Office held a working meeting on the issues of passing the preliminary medical examination for persons of limited fitness," Vereshchuk said.

According to her, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Health, the Medical Forces Command, as well as the head of the relevant parliamentary committee, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, participated.

Vereshchuk said that they discussed "the need for immediate adoption of legislative changes" to the law:

1) re-taking the MMC is not mandatory for people under 25 and for those who are duly recognized as persons with disabilities;

2) the deadline is postponed from February 5 to June 5. The corresponding draft law was registered in the Rada today under the number 12457.

According to her, they also discussed the proper organization of the processes so that after the new deadlines are set, people will be able to pass the MMC in time.

"We also agreed that until the above-mentioned law is adopted, the TCRs will not impose fines on those who fail to pass the MMC by February 5 and will not put them on the wanted list. The relevant directive will be sent accordingly," said Vereshchuk.

She called on the Defense Ministry, the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies to "take special control over the process of informing people, generating electronic and paper referrals, bringing the relevant schedules to the MMCs, etc.

Draft Law on Changing the Deadline for the VLK for Persons with Limited Fitness: The Verkhovna Rada Explains What Awaits Those Who Fail to Pass by February 4