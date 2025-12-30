There have already been several calls: Zelenskyy stated that despite Russia's attempts to disrupt negotiations between Ukraine and the United States, the work continues

$42.220.15
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 1726 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 3634 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 7196 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 11212 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 11406 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 12540 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 16221 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 23138 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 19291 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 23711 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiers
Russian missile system "Oreshnik" has entered combat duty in Belarus
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Village
France
Zaporizhzhia
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 1746 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy
There have already been several calls: Zelenskyy stated that despite Russia's attempts to disrupt negotiations between Ukraine and the United States, the work continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

President Zelenskyy reported on the daily work of Ukraine and the United States, despite Russian attempts to disrupt negotiations. He also announced upcoming meetings of advisors on January 3 in Ukraine and leaders on January 6 in France.

There have already been several calls: Zelenskyy stated that despite Russia's attempts to disrupt negotiations between Ukraine and the United States, the work continues

Despite Russian media accusations aimed at disrupting negotiations between Ukraine and the United States, we work every day, and there were several calls today. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

First of all, I want to tell you that despite all the other media accusations by the Russians regarding the disruption of our negotiations with the Americans, we work every day. And today there have already been several calls from our group, Umerov together with the Americans, Steve Witkoff 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the President of Ukraine, "we will discuss the next steps."

In addition, Zelenskyy added that he had "conversations with several leaders regarding the preparation of a plan... for January of our diplomacy."

Earlier

National security advisers from the "coalition of the willing" countries and Ukraine have scheduled a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, followed by a meeting at the leaders' level on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, noting the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats."

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Russian propaganda
US Elections
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
"Coalition of the Willing"
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine