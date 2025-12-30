There have already been several calls: Zelenskyy stated that despite Russia's attempts to disrupt negotiations between Ukraine and the United States, the work continues

Despite Russian media accusations aimed at disrupting negotiations between Ukraine and the United States, we work every day, and there were several calls today. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

First of all, I want to tell you that despite all the other media accusations by the Russians regarding the disruption of our negotiations with the Americans, we work every day. And today there have already been several calls from our group, Umerov together with the Americans, Steve Witkoff - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President of Ukraine, "we will discuss the next steps."

In addition, Zelenskyy added that he had "conversations with several leaders regarding the preparation of a plan... for January of our diplomacy."

Earlier

National security advisers from the "coalition of the willing" countries and Ukraine have scheduled a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, followed by a meeting at the leaders' level on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, noting the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats."