A series of meetings in January, followed by one with the Russian side: Zelenskyy revealed a phased action plan within the framework of peace negotiations

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
09:17 AM • 4754 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
04:39 AM • 18711 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 37554 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 43939 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 40566 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 34546 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 40275 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 50055 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 34326 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 45355 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5.6m/s
73%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We need a just peace": Alexander Stubb revealed details of Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiationsDecember 29, 12:44 AM • 11177 views
Macron announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine: the date has been announcedDecember 29, 01:38 AM • 11019 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in UkraineDecember 29, 02:59 AM • 29703 views
Ukrainians receive social assistance for adopting children: payment algorithmDecember 29, 04:18 AM • 5670 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News07:01 AM • 14167 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 33857 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 121053 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 167642 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 89751 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 120100 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 5566 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 28764 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 39352 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 121028 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 40092 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Fox News

A series of meetings in January, followed by one with the Russian side: Zelenskyy revealed a phased action plan within the framework of peace negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

President Zelenskyy outlined the sequence of actions to coordinate steps to end the war. A series of meetings are planned to take place in January, after which a meeting with the Russian side is possible.

A series of meetings in January, followed by one with the Russian side: Zelenskyy revealed a phased action plan within the framework of peace negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the next sequence of actions to coordinate steps to end the war: first, a meeting at the advisor level, possibly in Ukraine; then, at the level of European leaders with Ukraine; next, with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, with expectations that all of this will happen in January; and after that, a meeting with the Russian side. The Head of State told journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

Regarding the timeline, where we are. We have developed a sequence of plans, that is, a course of action, our strategy, step by step, when and what we want to finalize and agree upon with partners. First of all, we want a meeting at the advisor level in the coming days. Rustem Umerov has already connected with all American and European advisors. We want such a meeting. And I think we will do everything to ensure this meeting takes place in Ukraine. Finally,

- Zelenskyy said.

The President added:

Next, we will prepare all documents at the advisor level, and there will be a meeting at the level of European leaders, first with Ukraine, in such a broad composition. This is a "coalition of the willing." Yes. Plus, this meeting will take place. I started discussing it immediately after the meeting with President Trump.

Zelenskyy indicated that he had already contacted French President Emmanuel Macron, and several other partners, and would "continue these consultations." "And such a meeting will take place," he noted.

After this meeting, I think we will agree on documents at the level of all people and will prepare a meeting with President Trump and with European leaders. And we are all seriously determined that these meetings, which I told you about, will take place in January.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President then noted:

And after that, I think that if everything goes step by step, then after that there will be a meeting in one format or another with the "Russians." We emphasize this once again. We are ready for the appropriate formats that we have already discussed.

"Not a ceasefire": Trump responded whether Russia would agree to a ceasefire for a referendum29.12.25, 08:30 • 3744 views

As clarified by the Office of the President regarding advisor contacts, "the geography is still being agreed upon," the composition is expected to include advisors from the "coalition of the willing," and "the specifics are being discussed" by the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine