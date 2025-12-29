A series of meetings in January, followed by one with the Russian side: Zelenskyy revealed a phased action plan within the framework of peace negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the next sequence of actions to coordinate steps to end the war: first, a meeting at the advisor level, possibly in Ukraine; then, at the level of European leaders with Ukraine; next, with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, with expectations that all of this will happen in January; and after that, a meeting with the Russian side. The Head of State told journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

Regarding the timeline, where we are. We have developed a sequence of plans, that is, a course of action, our strategy, step by step, when and what we want to finalize and agree upon with partners. First of all, we want a meeting at the advisor level in the coming days. Rustem Umerov has already connected with all American and European advisors. We want such a meeting. And I think we will do everything to ensure this meeting takes place in Ukraine. Finally, - Zelenskyy said.

The President added:

Next, we will prepare all documents at the advisor level, and there will be a meeting at the level of European leaders, first with Ukraine, in such a broad composition. This is a "coalition of the willing." Yes. Plus, this meeting will take place. I started discussing it immediately after the meeting with President Trump.

Zelenskyy indicated that he had already contacted French President Emmanuel Macron, and several other partners, and would "continue these consultations." "And such a meeting will take place," he noted.

After this meeting, I think we will agree on documents at the level of all people and will prepare a meeting with President Trump and with European leaders. And we are all seriously determined that these meetings, which I told you about, will take place in January. - Zelenskyy stated.

The President then noted:

And after that, I think that if everything goes step by step, then after that there will be a meeting in one format or another with the "Russians." We emphasize this once again. We are ready for the appropriate formats that we have already discussed.

As clarified by the Office of the President regarding advisor contacts, "the geography is still being agreed upon," the composition is expected to include advisors from the "coalition of the willing," and "the specifics are being discussed" by the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.