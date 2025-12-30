European leaders to talk about Ukraine on Tuesday - Warsaw

European leaders are gathering on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine, Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka announced on X, writes UNN.

At 11:00 AM, Prime Minister Donald Tusk will participate in another conversation of European leaders regarding Ukraine - Szłapka reported.

Addition

This conversation, AFP notes, is part of ongoing high-level diplomatic talks since November aimed at ending the war.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian negotiator, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, held a phone conversation with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. This followed Zelenskyy's previous conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump and subsequent exchange of views with European leaders.

