European leaders to talk about Ukraine on Tuesday - Warsaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

European leaders will meet on Tuesday at 11:00 AM to discuss the situation in Ukraine. This conversation is part of high-level diplomatic talks that have been ongoing since November.

European leaders to talk about Ukraine on Tuesday - Warsaw

European leaders are gathering on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine, Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka announced on X, writes UNN.

At 11:00 AM, Prime Minister Donald Tusk will participate in another conversation of European leaders regarding Ukraine

- Szłapka reported.

Addition

This conversation, AFP notes, is part of ongoing high-level diplomatic talks since November aimed at ending the war.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian negotiator, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, held a phone conversation with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. This followed Zelenskyy's previous conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump and subsequent exchange of views with European leaders.

En route to Ukraine: Umerov and Zelenskyy held talks with US representative Witkoff29.12.25, 16:22 • 3022 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine