"Peace on the horizon" - Tusk on peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk participated in another conversation of European leaders regarding Ukraine, stating that the parties "assessed the result of this first stage of these very 'serious' negotiations, which involved the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, the USA, and Canada" and emphasizing that "peace is on the horizon," writes UNN with reference to Onet Wiadomości.

There is no doubt that things have happened that give hope that this war can end – and quite quickly. But this is still hope, far from 100% certainty. The key effect of recent days is the American statement about the readiness of the United States to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after the conclusion of peace – including the presence of American troops. - said Tusk.

"These rather unambiguous statements appeared for the first time. We will see how consistent our partners from across the Atlantic will be. This gives hope that these negotiations will be successful," added the Polish Prime Minister.

"From Ukraine's perspective, this requires a compromise approach on territorial issues. President Zelenskyy is demonstrating truly good will. From his perspective, a referendum would be necessary and understandable. The Ukrainian people would have to agree when it comes to territorial decisions. It is obvious that this possible agreement must be conditioned by real, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine," added the head of the Polish government.

Peace has appeared on the horizon for the first time since the beginning of this full-scale war. This would be extremely positive for Poland, taking into account the entire geopolitical context. - Tusk emphasized.

Tusk also reported that he had received information from Polish President Karol Nawrocki regarding a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Warsaw announced talks between European leaders on Tuesday, December 30, to discuss Ukraine.

This conversation is part of high-level diplomatic negotiations that have been ongoing since November, aimed at ending the war.

According to TVN24, the same leaders who recently met at the Berlin Summit were expected to participate in the negotiations. These included German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian negotiator, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, held a phone conversation with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. This followed Zelenskyy's previous conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump and subsequent exchange of views with European leaders.