Zelenskyy: US proposed trilateral meeting of national security advisors of Ukraine, America, and Russia

The United States has proposed a trilateral meeting of national security advisers (NSA) of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters following talks with the head of the Ukrainian delegation at peace talks, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who met with the American side in Miami, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding Umerov, he called me and said that America is now proposing a trilateral meeting of NSAs - America, Ukraine, Russia," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted: "In my opinion, I'm not sure there can be anything new, we had meetings in Turkey in this format, although there was a result there, and these were exchanges." "I believe that this is not much of what we wanted, but it is very important. I am very glad that we had exchanges. Our people, our military, first of all prisoners, returned home. And civilians. And therefore, such steps must be taken," the Head of State pointed out.

"And if such a meeting can now take place that will unblock exchanges, or the result of a trilateral NSA meeting can be an agreement on a trilateral meeting of leaders, and I have repeatedly spoken about this, there are difficult issues that must be resolved by the leaders of states, so if the results are exchanges or some other agreements, I cannot be against it, we then support the proposal of the United States of America. We will see how it goes," Zelenskyy said.

