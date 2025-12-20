Zelenskyy: US proposed trilateral meeting of national security advisors of Ukraine, America, and Russia

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
05:28 PM • 4116 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 8594 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 10851 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 8612 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 12633 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 21829 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 25528 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24686 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24013 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19611 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
95%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoDecember 20, 10:06 AM • 6992 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 18795 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 22376 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 10545 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 13057 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 3020 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 10843 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 82171 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 57703 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 65744 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 190 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 13203 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 10686 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 22583 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 28648 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Sukhoi Su-27
FIFA (video game series)

Zelenskyy: US proposed trilateral meeting of national security advisors of Ukraine, America, and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the United States proposed a trilateral meeting of national security advisors from Ukraine, the US, and Russia. He noted that Ukraine supports this proposal if it unblocks exchanges or leads to a meeting of leaders.

Zelenskyy: US proposed trilateral meeting of national security advisors of Ukraine, America, and Russia

The United States has proposed a trilateral meeting of national security advisers (NSA) of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters following talks with the head of the Ukrainian delegation at peace talks, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who met with the American side in Miami, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding Umerov, he called me and said that America is now proposing a trilateral meeting of NSAs - America, Ukraine, Russia," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted: "In my opinion, I'm not sure there can be anything new, we had meetings in Turkey in this format, although there was a result there, and these were exchanges." "I believe that this is not much of what we wanted, but it is very important. I am very glad that we had exchanges. Our people, our military, first of all prisoners, returned home. And civilians. And therefore, such steps must be taken," the Head of State pointed out.

"And if such a meeting can now take place that will unblock exchanges, or the result of a trilateral NSA meeting can be an agreement on a trilateral meeting of leaders, and I have repeatedly spoken about this, there are difficult issues that must be resolved by the leaders of states, so if the results are exchanges or some other agreements, I cannot be against it, we then support the proposal of the United States of America. We will see how it goes," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy announced discussions on a possible joint meeting after US-Russia talks20.12.25, 18:25 • 1918 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine