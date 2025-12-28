$41.930.00
Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting began with lunch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, began with lunch at the latter's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. A peace plan, 90% of which has already been agreed upon, is being discussed at the meeting.

Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting began with lunch

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, began with lunch at the latter's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Journalists believe that such a step hints at a relaxed atmosphere for the negotiations. The lunch takes place in the lavish dining room of Trump's residence.

During his first term, Trump hosted many world leaders at Mar-a-Lago, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping and then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

These meetings were marked by more personal moments, including dinners and golf.

"This gentleman has worked very hard, and he is very brave, and his people are very brave. What they have gone through, no nation, very rarely has any nation gone through such a thing," Trump said before the meeting.

In addition to Zelenskyy, from the Ukrainian side, the lunch was attended by, among others, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council Serhiy Kyslytsia, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

Among the US representatives present at the residence, journalists name Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

War termination talks reach final stage - Trump28.12.25, 21:32 • 212 views

Recall

The meeting of the heads of state is dedicated to discussing the peace plan. As Zelenskyy stated, representatives of Ukraine and the United States have already discussed 90% of the peace plan.

On the eve of the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had made many different compromises to achieve peace.

Earlier, with reference to Zelenskyy's words, one of the possible 20-point peace agreement options was published in the media, which, in particular, provides for a guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty, its non-nuclear status, joint operation of the ZNPP with the United States, and a free economic zone in Donbas.

 

