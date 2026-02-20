Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brush

Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of "Ukrposhta," published a post where he attached a photo of People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko to a toilet brush, mocking him and accusing him of hidden political advertising and discrepancies between his income and assets. This happened after the MP appealed to the State Audit Service of Ukraine with a statement regarding the audit of donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the KSE fund. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Earlier, Oleksiy Honcharenko filed statements with NABU, SBU, and the Prosecutor General's Office, in which he asked to check for possible embezzlement of funds donated by people to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through a fund associated with Tymofiy Mylovanov.

The State Audit Service must check where the money from each "Ukrposhta" parcel in Mylovanov's fund was spent. It's interesting how a state-owned company chooses the fund of Yermak's former advisor Mylovanov for a donation to the Armed Forces. Well, the scheme is very interesting. And now, let's report. Because this issue definitely requires an audit. What, where, and how it was spent - the post says.

In response, Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi mocked Oleksiy Honcharenko by attaching his photo to a toilet brush.

Today, Oleksiy Honcharenko - the main purifier of Ukrainian power from corruption, wrote a statement to NABU for NABU to check whether Mylovanov and I are stealing funds that you donate to the Armed Forces. Of course, there will be an answer - you'll see soon - says the official.

I got an exclusive "Oleksiy Honcharenko" toilet brush. To mark the true level of his fight against corruption - he emphasized.

Also, he added that there are already dozens of orders for such a "brush."

There are already dozens of orders for the brush for donations. I'm thinking about how to organize this, because for now I only have one - wrote the CEO of "Ukrposhta" in his post.

At the same time, Ihor Smilianskyi assures that the fund operates transparently and all donations were transferred to the Armed Forces.

Honcharenko filed statements with NABU, SBU, and the Prosecutor General's Office against me and Mr. Tymofiy Mylovanov. Allegedly, we created a "criminal group" to embezzle donations. Here, in fact, it's a diametrically different story, which we have repeatedly proven on paper. We did not embezzle - we collected and transferred it at Ukrposhta. To the Armed Forces. For the construction of bomb shelters for schools. To support hospitals and animal shelters. More than 110 million hryvnias - claims the CEO of "Ukrposhta."

However, the official decided to respond to Oleksiy Honcharenko "symmetrically" by filing a statement with NABU against the deputy, in which he accused him of political advertising and discrepancies between his income and assets, specifically referring to the "Honcharenko centers."

I decided to respond symmetrically and filed a statement with NABU against Mr. Honcharenko. And as an American lawyer, I responsibly state that in the USA, Mr. Honcharenko would have long been imprisoned for hidden political advertising. Because, if you believe the declaration, he cannot maintain more than 40 "Honcharenko centers." And they work. And they cost more than 3 million hryvnias monthly. Money comes from "sponsors" and businesses. And this is nothing other than a political bribe - to attract voters through learning pole dancing or English - added Ihor Smilianskyi.

Meanwhile, People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reacted to the post by the CEO of "Ukrposhta," demanding a report on how all donated funds were spent.

Here Smilianskyi came out and says that the money allegedly went to the Armed Forces. Good. But then why do we need a "middleman" in the form of the Kyiv School of Economics charitable foundation for this? I understand why. But you tell me: why do we need an intermediary in the form of Mylovanov's charitable foundation to support the Armed Forces? Don't we have the opportunity to donate directly? Don't make people idiots here now. So report and show where the money went. Financial smart alecks - emphasized Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Recall

