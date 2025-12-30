Von der Leyen summarized talks with European leaders on support and security for Ukraine: mentioned EU accession

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced negotiations with European leaders on support, security, and reconstruction of Ukraine, raising the issue of the country's accession to the EU in this context, writes UNN.

Today, there was a good discussion with European leaders on our support for Ukraine, its security, and the country's reconstruction. Ultimately, the prosperity of a free Ukrainian state lies in joining the EU. This is also a key security guarantee. Accession benefits not only the acceding countries; as successive waves of enlargement show, all of Europe benefits. - von der Leyen wrote on X following the negotiations.

Addition

Earlier, Warsaw announced negotiations between European leaders on Tuesday, December 30, to discuss Ukraine. This conversation is part of ongoing high-level diplomatic talks since November aimed at ending the war.

According to TVN24, the same leaders who recently met at the Berlin Summit were expected to participate in the negotiations. These included German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, following this regular round of coordination in the "Berlin format" with European and Canadian partners, emphasized the advancement of the peace process and the need for transparency and honesty from all parties, including Russia.

"Peace on the horizon" - Tusk on peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian negotiator, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, held a phone conversation with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. This followed Zelenskyy's previous conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump and subsequent exchange of views with European leaders.