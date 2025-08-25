In Kostiantynivka, four civilians were wounded due to an enemy air attack - an investigation has been launched

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 3184 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
08:15 AM • 38705 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 65406 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 69113 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 37266 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 47183 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 56518 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 46843 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 40333 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 79154 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
6.4m/s
32%
749mm
Popular news
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one dayAugust 25, 04:31 AM • 28918 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in MukachevoAugust 25, 06:04 AM • 30457 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot deadAugust 25, 06:05 AM • 12382 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhotoAugust 25, 06:33 AM • 34425 views
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities10:57 AM • 5772 views
Publications
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 65491 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 69194 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 79203 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 111970 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 77614 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jonas Gahr Støre
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
United Kingdom
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 26555 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 64207 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 48135 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 47661 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 49596 views
Actual
United States dollar
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Chevrolet Aveo
Euro

In Kostiantynivka, four civilians were wounded due to an enemy air attack - an investigation has been launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On August 25, Kostiantynivka was hit by an airstrike with five FAB-250 bombs, wounding four civilians. 21 apartment buildings and power lines were damaged.

In Kostiantynivka, four civilians were wounded due to an enemy air attack - an investigation has been launched

On August 25, 2025, between 11:20 and 12:00, the Russian Armed Forces carried out another air attack on Kostiantynivka. The enemy used five "FAB-250" bombs with UMPK modules against the civilian population. Residential buildings were hit by the enemy army. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Four city residents who were on the street during the shelling sustained bodily injuries. A 26-year-old man and three women aged 51, 74, and 85 were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, a fracture, lacerations, and contusions.

- the report says.

 

The injured received qualified medical care. Doctors assess the condition of two of them as severe.

In the affected area, 21 apartment buildings and power lines were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kostiantynivka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Supplied falsified butter to the military: enterprise director exposed in Odesa region25.08.25, 15:12 • 1552 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Ammunition
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
FAB-250
Ukraine
Konstantinovka