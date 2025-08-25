In Kostiantynivka, four civilians were wounded due to an enemy air attack - an investigation has been launched

On August 25, 2025, between 11:20 and 12:00, the Russian Armed Forces carried out another air attack on Kostiantynivka. The enemy used five "FAB-250" bombs with UMPK modules against the civilian population. Residential buildings were hit by the enemy army. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Four city residents who were on the street during the shelling sustained bodily injuries. A 26-year-old man and three women aged 51, 74, and 85 were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, a fracture, lacerations, and contusions. - the report says.

The injured received qualified medical care. Doctors assess the condition of two of them as severe.

In the affected area, 21 apartment buildings and power lines were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kostiantynivka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Supplied falsified butter to the military: enterprise director exposed in Odesa region