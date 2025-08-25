$41.280.07
Supplied falsified butter to the military: enterprise director exposed in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The head of the enterprise has been notified of suspicion of fraud and use of forged documents. She planned to supply 250 tons of low-quality butter to military units.

Supplied falsified butter to the military: enterprise director exposed in Odesa region

The head of the enterprise has been notified of suspicion, who, according to the investigation, profited from falsified butter and, according to the "scheme," planned to supply 250 tons of low-quality butter worth tens of millions of hryvnias to soldiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

After the investigation, the director of one of the enterprises was exposed, who organized the supply of low-quality butter for the needs of the National Guard soldiers.

The director of the enterprise has currently been notified of suspicion of fraud and the use of knowingly forged documents (Part 5, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud, Part 4, Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

According to the investigation, the official entered into contracts for the supply of products to military units that did not meet established standards. The defendant, to profit from falsified butter, used "fake" warranty documents regarding product quality. Under this scheme, the official planned to supply 250 tons of low-quality butter worth tens of millions of hryvnias to soldiers.

- the report states.

For the committed crime, the official faces up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Deputy Minister of Defense and a former People's Deputy were exposed in a large-scale scam involving the purchase of military uniforms through a Turkish company.

SBI employees, with the assistance of the SBU, exposed a criminal scheme and notified officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the director of the enterprise of suspicion, whose actions caused damages to the state amounting to UAH 25.7 million.

