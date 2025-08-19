$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 4688 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 7154 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 10691 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 13676 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 16190 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 61376 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 53512 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 68912 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 87695 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 66525 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
Airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: occupiers destroyed houses, there are casualties among civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka with FAB-250 aerial bombs, damaging residential and administrative buildings. There are casualties among civilians, one person may be under the rubble.

Airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: occupiers destroyed houses, there are casualties among civilians

The Russian army carried out a series of air strikes on Kostiantynivka, using FAB-250 aerial bombs. As a result of the attacks, civilians were injured and residential and administrative buildings were destroyed, reported the head of the city military administration Serhiy Horbunov, writes UNN.

Details

Today Kostiantynivka was again targeted by Russian aviation.

As the head of the city military administration Serhiy Horbunov said, the occupiers launched several strikes on the city with FAB-250 aerial bombs.

The first explosion occurred in an open area, where it was possible to avoid destruction and human casualties. However, later the enemy directed four more air strikes at residential areas.

According to preliminary data, one civilian may remain under the rubble of the building. Rescue services, together with the police and utility workers, are carrying out unblocking operations.

Additionally

Russian aviation launched five more strikes on the city. One of the residents who suffered bodily injuries independently sought help at the trauma center of the local hospital.

As a result of the shelling, civilian and administrative infrastructure was damaged.

The facade of the administrative building, the premises of an educational institution, and the facades of 12 multi-story residential buildings were destroyed. In addition, a passenger car was damaged as a result of the explosions.

We urge everyone who is still in the frontline areas and needs evacuation - do not delay!

— Horbunov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Horbunov, the city authorities, together with emergency services, are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack and provide assistance to the victims.

Two Russian ammunition depots destroyed in Luhansk region - SBU

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
FAB-250
Konstantinovka
Facebook