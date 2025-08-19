Airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: occupiers destroyed houses, there are casualties among civilians

The Russian army carried out a series of air strikes on Kostiantynivka, using FAB-250 aerial bombs. As a result of the attacks, civilians were injured and residential and administrative buildings were destroyed, reported the head of the city military administration Serhiy Horbunov, writes UNN.

Details

Today Kostiantynivka was again targeted by Russian aviation.

As the head of the city military administration Serhiy Horbunov said, the occupiers launched several strikes on the city with FAB-250 aerial bombs.

The first explosion occurred in an open area, where it was possible to avoid destruction and human casualties. However, later the enemy directed four more air strikes at residential areas.

According to preliminary data, one civilian may remain under the rubble of the building. Rescue services, together with the police and utility workers, are carrying out unblocking operations.

Additionally

Russian aviation launched five more strikes on the city. One of the residents who suffered bodily injuries independently sought help at the trauma center of the local hospital.

As a result of the shelling, civilian and administrative infrastructure was damaged.

The facade of the administrative building, the premises of an educational institution, and the facades of 12 multi-story residential buildings were destroyed. In addition, a passenger car was damaged as a result of the explosions.

We urge everyone who is still in the frontline areas and needs evacuation - do not delay! — Horbunov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Horbunov, the city authorities, together with emergency services, are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack and provide assistance to the victims.

