Two Russian ammunition depots destroyed in Luhansk region - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

On the night of August 19, Ukrainian long-range SBU drones hit two Russian ammunition depots in Bilokurakyne, Luhansk region. This weakened the supply of ammunition to the front, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction.

Two Russian ammunition depots destroyed in Luhansk region - SBU

On the night of August 19, Ukrainian long-range drones launched a series of strikes on Russian ammunition depots in Bilokurakyne, temporarily occupied Luhansk region. Explosions and fires significantly weakened the supply of ammunition to the front, reports the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

On the night of August 19, SBU drones caused "cotton" at two Russian ammunition depots in the settlement of Bilokurakyne, temporarily occupied Luhansk region. This town is located on an important railway branch, through which ammunition is supplied from Russia to the front line, particularly to the Pokrovsk direction.

- the post says.

According to preliminary data, drones hit the territory of the warehouses at least seven times. After the explosions, a powerful fire broke out, which was also recorded by the international FIRMS service, which tracks fires in real time around the world.

The SBU continues systemic strikes on the enemy's rear to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army at the front. The destruction of enemy ammunition directly helps our soldiers, who bravely hold back Russian assaults.

- emphasized the agency.

Sources provided UNN with screenshots of the "cotton."

Ukrainian sniper sets new world record, eliminating occupiers near Pokrovsk16.08.25, 06:08

Alona Utkina

