Ukrainian sniper sets new world record, eliminating occupiers near Pokrovsk

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
11:06 PM • 30307 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 50917 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 30953 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 28674 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 29477 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 96577 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 156557 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 82795 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 147261 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56297 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0m/s
80%
753mm
Popular news
Chopped off his mother's head, then hid in the woods for almost a day: a man detained in Khmelnytskyi regionVideoAugust 15, 06:02 PM • 7158 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in AlaskaAugust 15, 06:39 PM • 24151 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 20313 views
"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiersVideoAugust 15, 09:20 PM • 8548 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 39843 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 156583 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 140333 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 147283 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 165544 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 251288 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Joe Biden
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 68 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 21028 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 105413 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 187363 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 133763 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
Train
The Guardian
Financial Times

Ukrainian sniper sets new world record, eliminating occupiers near Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

A fighter from the "Ghost" unit eliminated two occupiers from a distance of 4000 meters using an "Alligator" rifle. This updated the previous record, which also belonged to a Ukrainian sniper.

Ukrainian sniper sets new world record, eliminating occupiers near Pokrovsk

Fighters of the combined sniper unit "Ghost" have updated the world record for the longest effective sniper rifle shot. The claimed range is now 4000 meters, from which two 'rashists' were eliminated using an "Alligator" rifle in 14.5 mm caliber in the direction of defense of the cities Pokrovsk - Myrnograd, reports UNN with reference to Defense Express.

Details

It is noted that the previous record also belonged to a Ukrainian, a fighter of the SBU unit Vyacheslav Kovalsky, who used the Ukrainian "Volodar Obriyu" rifle to hit an occupier at a distance of 3800 meters.

At the same time, the "Alligator" is also a representative of large-caliber sniper rifles of Ukrainian production

- it is stated in the video caption.

For reference

"Alligator" is a magazine rifle in 14.5 mm caliber. The barrel length of the "Alligator" is 1200 mm, the muzzle velocity of the bullet is 980 to 1000 m/s, and the weight is 25 kg.

As early as 2021, it was declared that the firing range of the "Alligator" was 2 km. At the same time, it was believed that such a weapon was necessary for hitting material objects, armored vehicles, and fortifications.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk direction.

GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed08.08.25, 17:38 • 385785 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarTechnologies
Pokrovsk