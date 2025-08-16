Ukrainian sniper sets new world record, eliminating occupiers near Pokrovsk

Fighters of the combined sniper unit "Ghost" have updated the world record for the longest effective sniper rifle shot. The claimed range is now 4000 meters, from which two 'rashists' were eliminated using an "Alligator" rifle in 14.5 mm caliber in the direction of defense of the cities Pokrovsk - Myrnograd, reports UNN with reference to Defense Express.

Details

It is noted that the previous record also belonged to a Ukrainian, a fighter of the SBU unit Vyacheslav Kovalsky, who used the Ukrainian "Volodar Obriyu" rifle to hit an occupier at a distance of 3800 meters.

At the same time, the "Alligator" is also a representative of large-caliber sniper rifles of Ukrainian production - it is stated in the video caption.

For reference

"Alligator" is a magazine rifle in 14.5 mm caliber. The barrel length of the "Alligator" is 1200 mm, the muzzle velocity of the bullet is 980 to 1000 m/s, and the weight is 25 kg.

As early as 2021, it was declared that the firing range of the "Alligator" was 2 km. At the same time, it was believed that such a weapon was necessary for hitting material objects, armored vehicles, and fortifications.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk direction.

