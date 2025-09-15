Russians hit Kramatorsk center with three bombs overnight: 9 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
At 23:10, Russian troops struck the center of Kramatorsk with three FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK modules. Nine people are known to have been wounded and are receiving medical assistance.
In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck the center of Kramatorsk with three 250-kilogram aerial bombs overnight, 9 people are known to be wounded, said Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Monday on Facebook, writes UNN.
At night, Russia struck the center of Kramatorsk with three bombs. At 11:10 p.m., using three FAB-250s with UMPK modules, Russian troops struck the central part of the city. As of now, 9 people are known to be wounded.
According to him, all victims are being provided with medical assistance.
Addition
According to data from the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on September 14, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka and Myrnohrad. Another 20 people in the region were wounded during the day.