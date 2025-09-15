Russians hit Kramatorsk center with three bombs overnight: 9 wounded

$41.310.00
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 5086 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 6998 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
01:55 AM • 12938 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 20921 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 45191 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 67764 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 102504 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 85183 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 83464 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46286 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian droneSeptember 14, 09:07 PM • 9236 views
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of PolandSeptember 14, 11:13 PM • 10344 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhoto12:48 AM • 10824 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction02:59 AM • 6286 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 8204 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 5080 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 12695 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 91054 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 63278 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 59823 views
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 19793 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 26708 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 75520 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 59053 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 107662 views
Russians hit Kramatorsk center with three bombs overnight: 9 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

At 23:10, Russian troops struck the center of Kramatorsk with three FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK modules. Nine people are known to have been wounded and are receiving medical assistance.

Russians hit Kramatorsk center with three bombs overnight: 9 wounded

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck the center of Kramatorsk with three 250-kilogram aerial bombs overnight, 9 people are known to be wounded, said Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Monday on Facebook, writes UNN.

At night, Russia struck the center of Kramatorsk with three bombs. At 11:10 p.m., using three FAB-250s with UMPK modules, Russian troops struck the central part of the city. As of now, 9 people are known to be wounded.

- Honcharenko wrote.

According to him, all victims are being provided with medical assistance.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on September 14, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka and Myrnohrad. Another 20 people in the region were wounded during the day.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
FAB-250
Kramatorsk