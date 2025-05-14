Enemy launched three air strikes with FAB-250 air bombs on Kostyantynivka: there is a victim

In the Donetsk region, Kostiantynivka was hit by an enemy air strike today, a civilian was injured, and infrastructure was damaged, said Serhiy Gorbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka city military administration, on Facebook, UNN writes.

Today, closer to noon, the city of Kostiantynivka was subjected to another enemy shelling. The enemy launched three air strikes with FAB-250 bombs, as a result of which one civilian was injured. The strike caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure - wrote Gorbunov.

According to the head of the MBA, two administrative buildings were destroyed, and warehouse premises were damaged. Also, according to him, a truck and a car that were in the affected area were damaged.

Addition

According to the GUNP in the Donetsk region, over the past day, two people were killed and seven were injured as a result of Russian strikes on civilians in the Donetsk region. Over the past day, the police recorded 2,631 enemy shellings along the front line and in the residential sector. Russian troops attacked 9 settlements. 65 civilian objects were damaged, including 61 residential buildings: