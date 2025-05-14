Enemy launched three air strikes with FAB-250 air bombs on Kostyantynivka: there is a victim

$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 19874 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33109 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 59801 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 53969 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 63029 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145643 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60447 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161475 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88779 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 72363 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 64274 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 56642 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 42263 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 38022 views
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 19894 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 39339 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 43616 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 58007 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145657 views
Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12382 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17748 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26624 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55195 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113613 views
Enemy launched three air strikes with FAB-250 air bombs on Kostyantynivka: there is a victim

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

Russian troops launched three air strikes on Kostyantynivka, using FAB-250 air bombs. Administrative buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged, one person was injured.

Enemy launched three air strikes with FAB-250 air bombs on Kostyantynivka: there is a victim

In the Donetsk region, Kostiantynivka was hit by an enemy air strike today, a civilian was injured, and infrastructure was damaged, said Serhiy Gorbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka city military administration, on Facebook, UNN writes.

Today, closer to noon, the city of Kostiantynivka was subjected to another enemy shelling. The enemy launched three air strikes with FAB-250 bombs, as a result of which one civilian was injured. The strike caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure

- wrote Gorbunov.

According to the head of the MBA, two administrative buildings were destroyed, and warehouse premises were damaged. Also, according to him, a truck and a car that were in the affected area were damaged.

Addition

According to the GUNP in the Donetsk region, over the past day, two people were killed and seven were injured as a result of Russian strikes on civilians in the Donetsk region. Over the past day, the police recorded 2,631 enemy shellings along the front line and in the residential sector. Russian troops attacked 9 settlements. 65 civilian objects were damaged, including 61 residential buildings:

  • The Russians covered Berestok with the Smerch MLRS - killed two people, damaged an apartment building and 8 private houses;
    • in Pokrovsk, three civilians were injured as a result of enemy shelling, 2 houses were destroyed;
      • the occupiers hit Nove Ekonomichne with a KAB-250 bomb - one person was injured, a private house was damaged;
        • in Illinivka, a civilian was injured as a result of a drone hit;
          • Russia dropped a KAB-250 aerial bomb on Vasyutynske - one person was injured, 6 private houses and cars were destroyed;
            • in the village of Zoloty Kolodyaz, a civilian was injured during shelling by the occupation forces.
              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              War
              Donetsk Oblast
              FAB-250
              Konstantinovka
