The Russian army struck Kostyantynivka three times with 250-kilogram bombs: a woman died, four were injured

Russian troops struck Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region three times with 250-kilogram bombs, killing a woman and wounding four other civilians, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"On June 1, 2025, at 21:35, the Russian army launched 3 air strikes with "FAB-250" using the UMPC module on Kostyantynivka. The residential area was in the affected area. As a result of the occupiers' attack, a 60-year-old city resident died in her home," the statement said.

As noted, four more civilians - men aged 33, 83 and women aged 73 and 78 - sustained bodily injuries. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive and traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, multiple hematomas, fractures, and burns. Doctors assess the condition of three people as moderate.

Among the damaged objects are 26 private households, power lines, a gas pipeline, and vehicles.

Addition

According to the GUNP in the region, one person died and four were injured in the Donetsk region per day due to enemy strikes. The police recorded 3,294 Russian shellings along the front line and the residential sector. The enemy focused fire on 7 settlements: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, the villages of Hryshyne, Dmytrokolyna, Pryvillia, and Samarske. 62 civilian objects were destroyed, including 32 residential buildings.

As the police clarified, the Russians dropped three "KAB-250" air bombs on Kostyantynivka, and also attacked the city with drones, killing one civilian and wounding three others.

The Oleksandrivska community, as noted by the police, was attacked by Russian troops with 11 drones.

In addition, according to the police, this morning Russia struck Sloviansk, Lyman and Staroraiske. There has been no information about casualties yet.