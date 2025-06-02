$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 17960 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 50831 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 90769 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 152756 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 175654 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 107732 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226889 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174253 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 122772 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108288 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

The Russian army struck Kostyantynivka three times with 250-kilogram bombs: a woman died, four were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Russian troops struck Kostyantynivka three times with air bombs, killing a 60-year-old woman and injuring four civilians. Dozens of houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The Russian army struck Kostyantynivka three times with 250-kilogram bombs: a woman died, four were injured

Russian troops struck Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region three times with 250-kilogram bombs, killing a woman and wounding four other civilians, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"On June 1, 2025, at 21:35, the Russian army launched 3 air strikes with "FAB-250" using the UMPC module on Kostyantynivka. The residential area was in the affected area. As a result of the occupiers' attack, a 60-year-old city resident died in her home," the statement said.

As noted, four more civilians - men aged 33, 83 and women aged 73 and 78 - sustained bodily injuries. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive and traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, multiple hematomas, fractures, and burns. Doctors assess the condition of three people as moderate.

Among the damaged objects are 26 private households, power lines, a gas pipeline, and vehicles.

Addition

According to the GUNP in the region, one person died and four were injured in the Donetsk region per day due to enemy strikes. The police recorded 3,294 Russian shellings along the front line and the residential sector. The enemy focused fire on 7 settlements: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, the villages of Hryshyne, Dmytrokolyna, Pryvillia, and Samarske. 62 civilian objects were destroyed, including 32 residential buildings.

As the police clarified, the Russians dropped three "KAB-250" air bombs on Kostyantynivka, and also attacked the city with drones, killing one civilian and wounding three others. 

The Oleksandrivska community, as noted by the police, was attacked by Russian troops with 11 drones.

In addition, according to the police, this morning Russia struck Sloviansk, Lyman and Staroraiske. There has been no information about casualties yet.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
KAB-250
Donetsk Oblast
FAB-250
