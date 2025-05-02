Overnight, the Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with a drone: there is an injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked with a drone at night, and one person died and another was injured due to enemy strikes during the day, local authorities, police and the prosecutor's office reported on Friday, UNN writes.

The invaders do not stop attacking the border settlements of Kharkiv region. In total, during the day, the enemy used 3 guided aerial bombs, 4 Shahed-type UAVs and 2 Molniya-type UAVs. As a result of the shelling, one person died and one was injured

reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

As indicated in the National Police in the region, Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Lozova districts were under fire from the occupiers last day.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on May 2, at about 2:20, a Russian strike drone hit the village of Mykolaivka Persha, Blyznyuky territorial community, Lozova district. Private homes were damaged, and an outbuilding was destroyed. A 61-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. According to preliminary information, the Russian military used a Geran-2 type UAV.

On May 1, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Russian armed forces launched an air strike on the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district. As a result of the attack, a 53-year-old woman was killed. Private homes were damaged. It was preliminarily established that the occupiers used FAB-250.

Two enemy "Molniya" drones have already hit Kharkiv since morning: what is known