Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14754 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25884 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39768 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179611 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118575 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 147103 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219208 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 241042 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335214 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138291 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Two enemy "Molniya" drones have already hit Kharkiv since morning: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5304 views

A UAV of the "Molniya" type was recorded arriving in the Osnovyanskyi district, information is being clarified. Earlier, there was a hit in the Kyivskyi district, without destruction or casualties.

Two enemy "Molniya" drones have already hit Kharkiv since morning: what is known

Enemy "Molniya"-type drones were recorded arriving in two districts of Kharkiv today, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Another arrival of a "Molniya"-type UAV was recorded in the Osnovyanskyi district. Information on the place of impact, destruction and casualties is being clarified

- wrote Terekhov.

Earlier today, a "Molniya"-type UAV hit the Kyivskyi district. The impact occurred in the ground near a garage cooperative. No casualties or destruction, Terekhov noted.

Russian army attacked Kharkiv region with 28 drones and 20 KABs: 13 injured, including 8 children01.05.25, 09:29 • 5348 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
