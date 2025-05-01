Two enemy "Molniya" drones have already hit Kharkiv since morning: what is known

Enemy "Molniya"-type drones were recorded arriving in two districts of Kharkiv today, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Another arrival of a "Molniya"-type UAV was recorded in the Osnovyanskyi district. Information on the place of impact, destruction and casualties is being clarified - wrote Terekhov.

Earlier today, a "Molniya"-type UAV hit the Kyivskyi district. The impact occurred in the ground near a garage cooperative. No casualties or destruction, Terekhov noted.

Russian army attacked Kharkiv region with 28 drones and 20 KABs: 13 injured, including 8 children