Russian army attacked Kharkiv region with 28 drones and 20 KABs: 13 injured, including 8 children

As a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region over the past day, 13 people were injured, including 8 children. The enemy used 28 strike UAVs and 20 KABs, causing numerous fires and destruction, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

In total, Russian troops used 28 strike drones and 20 KABs in Kharkiv and the region. As a result of the shelling, 13 people were injured over the past day, including 8 children," Syniehubov said. - said Syniehubov.

Kharkiv

23:38 – Kharkiv city. As a result of a "Molniya"-type UAV hitting a gas station, a fire broke out.

Kharkiv region

22:35 – Kupyansk district, Kupyansk city. As a result of the KAB shelling, a house and an outbuilding with an area of 150 square meters were on fire.

02:16 – Kharkiv district, Vasyushcheve village. As a result of 2 "Geran"-type UAVs hitting a warehouse building, pallets and packaging were on fire on an area of 250 square meters.

02:10 – Kharkiv district, Vasyushcheve village. As a result of 2 "Geran"-type UAVs hitting, 2 trucks and structural elements of a production and storage building caught fire on an area of 500 square meters.

05:20 – Izyum district, Horohovatka village. Forest litter was burning on an area of 700 square meters.

06:52 – Izyum district, Balakliya city. As a result of a "Shahed"-type UAV hitting, 6 production buildings, an administrative building and 6 residential buildings were damaged. Building materials were burning on an area of 10 square meters.

06:50 – Kharkiv district, Pivdenne city. As a result of the shelling by 6 "Geran-2"-type UAVs, a multi-apartment two-story building, 5 private residential buildings, 2 unused buildings and 6 cars were damaged. 13 people were injured, including children.

17:08 – Izyum district, Vyshe Solone village. As a result of the KAB shelling, grass and reeds were burning on an area of 1.5 hectares.

16:28 – Izyum district, Pisky-Radkivski village. As a result of the KAB shelling, forest litter was burning on an area of 3.9 hectares.

12:45 – Kupyansk district, Novomykolaivka village. As a result of shelling from the Smerch MLRS, forest litter and deadwood were burning on an area of 800 square meters.

