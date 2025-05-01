Russian army attacked Kharkiv region with 28 drones and 20 KABs: 13 injured, including 8 children

$41.470.09
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 61319 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53516 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 84499 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 169173 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 202194 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 300091 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 130866 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 251558 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 174825 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 121103 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Publications
Exclusives
Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 44259 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 47823 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 43058 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 45245 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 30678 views
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 61341 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 105902 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 149207 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 182027 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 300108 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 46057 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 53174 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 44914 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 95483 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 143896 views
ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Russian army attacked Kharkiv region with 28 drones and 20 KABs: 13 injured, including 8 children

Kyiv • UNN

 3652 views

Russian forces attacked the Kharkiv region with 28 drones and 20 KABs (guided aerial bombs). As a result of the shelling, houses, cars, and a gas station were damaged. 13 people were injured, including 8 children.

Russian army attacked Kharkiv region with 28 drones and 20 KABs: 13 injured, including 8 children

As a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region over the past day, 13 people were injured, including 8 children. The enemy used 28 strike UAVs and 20 KABs, causing numerous fires and destruction, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

In total, Russian troops used 28 strike drones and 20 KABs in Kharkiv and the region. As a result of the shelling, 13 people were injured over the past day, including 8 children," Syniehubov said.

- said Syniehubov.

Kharkiv

23:38 – Kharkiv city. As a result of a "Molniya"-type UAV hitting a gas station, a fire broke out.

Kharkiv region

22:35 – Kupyansk district, Kupyansk city. As a result of the KAB shelling, a house and an outbuilding with an area of 150 square meters were on fire.

02:16 – Kharkiv district, Vasyushcheve village. As a result of 2 "Geran"-type UAVs hitting a warehouse building, pallets and packaging were on fire on an area of 250 square meters.

02:10 – Kharkiv district, Vasyushcheve village. As a result of 2 "Geran"-type UAVs hitting, 2 trucks and structural elements of a production and storage building caught fire on an area of 500 square meters.

05:20 – Izyum district, Horohovatka village. Forest litter was burning on an area of 700 square meters.

06:52 – Izyum district, Balakliya city. As a result of a "Shahed"-type UAV hitting, 6 production buildings, an administrative building and 6 residential buildings were damaged. Building materials were burning on an area of 10 square meters.

06:50 – Kharkiv district, Pivdenne city. As a result of the shelling by 6 "Geran-2"-type UAVs, a multi-apartment two-story building, 5 private residential buildings, 2 unused buildings and 6 cars were damaged. 13 people were injured, including children.

17:08 – Izyum district, Vyshe Solone village. As a result of the KAB shelling, grass and reeds were burning on an area of 1.5 hectares.

16:28 – Izyum district, Pisky-Radkivski village. As a result of the KAB shelling, forest litter was burning on an area of 3.9 hectares.

12:45 – Kupyansk district, Novomykolaivka village. As a result of shelling from the Smerch MLRS, forest litter and deadwood were burning on an area of 800 square meters.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a gas station, causing a fire30.04.25, 23:52 • 5878 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
BM-30 Smerch
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
