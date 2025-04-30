In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a gas station, causing a fire

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv late on Wednesday evening, April 30. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

Details

According to him, the city was attacked by an enemy drone.

We have a hit by an enemy UAV - preliminary - "Molniya" on the border of Kyiv and Saltivskyi districts. There is a fire at the site of the hit. Information about the victims is being clarified - wrote Terekhov.

Later, he said that according to updated information, the hit occurred at a gas station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Let us remind you

As a result of a Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv on the night of April 30, the number of victims has increased to 47, including children. Many buildings and cars were damaged in different districts of the city.

Kharkiv region: Russians attacked Pivdenne with drones in the morning, among 9 injured are children