$41.560.18
47.280.11
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 03:17 PM • 35472 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 89691 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

April 30, 09:29 AM • 117419 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 146154 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

April 30, 08:43 AM • 238438 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 06:47 AM • 112970 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM • 244759 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM • 172072 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 119042 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149584 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a gas station, causing a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

In the evening of April 30, Kharkiv was attacked by an enemy UAV, which hit a gas station on the border of the Kyiv and Saltiv districts. A fire broke out at the scene, information about casualties is being clarified.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a gas station, causing a fire

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv late on Wednesday evening, April 30. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

Details

According to him, the city was attacked by an enemy drone.

We have a hit by an enemy UAV - preliminary - "Molniya" on the border of Kyiv and Saltivskyi districts. There is a fire at the site of the hit. Information about the victims is being clarified

- wrote Terekhov.

Later, he said that according to updated information, the hit occurred at a gas station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Let us remind you

As a result of a Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv on the night of April 30, the number of victims has increased to 47, including children. Many buildings and cars were damaged in different districts of the city.

Kharkiv region: Russians attacked Pivdenne with drones in the morning, among 9 injured are children30.04.25, 14:07 • 6142 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kharkiv
