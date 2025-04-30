Kharkiv region: Russians attacked Pivdenne with drones in the morning, among 9 injured are children

Enemy troops struck the residential buildings of the town of Pivdenne in the Kharkiv region with drones, according to police, there are 9 injured, including children, writes UNN with reference to the State National Police in the region.

As a result of the shelling, nine local residents were injured, including children. They were given assistance at the scene - the police said.

Details

According to the police, in the morning the occupiers shelled the Pivdenna city community with several drones, presumably "Geran-2". Constructive elements of an apartment building, an unused building, and cars were on fire. Apartment and private residential buildings, cars were damaged.

"Four adults and five children aged 5 to 15, who were at home at the time of the shelling, suffered an acute reaction to stress. They were given assistance on the spot," the statement said.

Addition

As a result of the evening drone attack on Kharkiv, 47 people were injured, including two children and a pregnant woman. Multi-storey buildings, private houses and enterprises were damaged.

Also, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that on April 29, at approximately 22:00, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched air strikes on the city of Kupyansk and the village of Osynovo, Kupyansk district. Private residential buildings were destroyed in both settlements. In addition, a 72-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Osynovo, and the victim is under medical supervision.

Also yesterday, at about 20:00, an FPV drone hit near a civilian car in the village of Mali Prokhody. Two men, aged 55 and 56, sustained explosive injuries. They were taken to hospital for assistance.