Kharkiv region: Russians attacked Pivdenne with drones in the morning, among 9 injured are children

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 21007 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 49076 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 87119 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55120 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 195974 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 154713 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 111865 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 134467 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107205 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 89719 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 60733 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 60885 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 76972 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 35255 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 34312 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 13726 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 87119 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 78118 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 124410 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 195974 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 17418 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 35194 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 83559 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 99266 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 95624 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Kharkiv region: Russians attacked Pivdenne with drones in the morning, among 9 injured are children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1852 views

Enemy troops struck the residential buildings of the town of Pivdenne in the Kharkiv region with drones, according to police, there are 9 injured, including children.

Kharkiv region: Russians attacked Pivdenne with drones in the morning, among 9 injured are children

Enemy troops struck the residential buildings of the town of Pivdenne in the Kharkiv region with drones, according to police, there are 9 injured, including children, writes UNN with reference to the State National Police in the region.

As a result of the shelling, nine local residents were injured, including children. They were given assistance at the scene

- the police said.

Details

According to the police, in the morning the occupiers shelled the Pivdenna city community with several drones, presumably "Geran-2". Constructive elements of an apartment building, an unused building, and cars were on fire. Apartment and private residential buildings, cars were damaged.

"Four adults and five children aged 5 to 15, who were at home at the time of the shelling, suffered an acute reaction to stress. They were given assistance on the spot," the statement said.

Addition

As a result of the evening drone attack on Kharkiv, 47 people were injured, including two children and a pregnant woman. Multi-storey buildings, private houses and enterprises were damaged.

Also, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that on April 29, at approximately 22:00, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched air strikes on the city of Kupyansk and the village of Osynovo, Kupyansk district. Private residential buildings were destroyed in both settlements. In addition, a 72-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Osynovo, and the victim is under medical supervision.

Also yesterday, at about 20:00, an FPV drone hit near a civilian car in the village of Mali Prokhody. Two men, aged 55 and 56, sustained explosive injuries. They were taken to hospital for assistance.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
