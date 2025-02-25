Shelling in Donetsk region: one person killed, five wounded

The enemy shelled Donetsk region, resulting in casualties and injuries. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of Volnovakha, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka District Prosecutor's Offices, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war have been launched.

According to the investigation, on February 24, 2025, enemy troops attacked several settlements in the region.

Around noon, the village of Fedorivka in Volnovakha district came under fire. A 76-year-old local resident sustained severe shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling.

At 15:50, an attack on Sloviansk resulted in the death of a 36-year-old woman who worked in a commercial establishment. Another civilian, a 35-year-old woman, sustained a mine-blast injury and a cut wound.

Kramatorsk also came under fire: at 16:20, an explosive strike hit a residential area. Two men were wounded in their homes. Doctors diagnosed them with contusions and mine-blast injuries.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers used aerial guided bombs to fire.

Twenty-five minutes later, another strike hit Kostyantynivka. As a result of the detonation of a FAB-250 with an UMPK module, an 81-year-old woman was injured by a piece of glass.

In addition to human casualties, the shelling caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure: residential buildings, shops, cars and garages were damaged.

