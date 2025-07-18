In Donetsk region, enemy attacked a volunteers' car in the morning, dropped a bomb on Kostiantynivka: one dead and 4 wounded

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked a volunteer car with a drone in Rodynske in the morning and Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs; one woman died, and four more were injured, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the morning of July 18, at 05:30, the Russian Armed Forces deliberately hit a volunteer organization's car with an FPV drone. The organization's representatives were evacuating civilians from Rodynske.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a 42-year-old driver and two local residents - a 77-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, who were evacuated by volunteers - sustained bodily injuries," the report says.

The victims, as indicated, suffered mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds.

"Half an hour later, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Kostiantynivka with "FAB-250" with a UMPK module. As a result of one of the three air strikes carried out by the enemy on the city, a 66-year-old resident died in her home. A 64-year-old man, in addition to a mine-explosive injury, received multiple shrapnel wounds to the head," the report says.

As a result of the occupiers' attacks, 16 private houses, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched in criminal proceedings regarding war crimes (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, over the past day in Donetsk region, due to Russian attacks, four people died and 12 were injured. On July 17, the police recorded 3,459 enemy shellings. Russian troops shelled 12 settlements:

Kostiantynivka was under FPV drone, UAV, and artillery attacks. As a result of the attacks, 2 people died, three were injured, and at least 42 private and 2 apartment buildings, and 4 non-residential premises were damaged;

in Pokrovsk, two civilians died and one was injured as a result of an FPV drone hit;

Russia directed seven UAVs at Kramatorsk - 6 residents were injured, 2 private and 12 apartment buildings, an administrative building, and 2 cars were damaged. In addition, tonight the city was again shelled by drones - an administrative building and non-residential premises were damaged;

in Myrnohrad, a person was injured as a result of artillery strikes;

in Andriivka, Kramatorsk district, enemy FPV drones injured a civilian, damaged an administrative building and a private house.

