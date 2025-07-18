In Donetsk region, enemy attacked a volunteers' car in the morning, dropped a bomb on Kostiantynivka: one dead and 4 wounded

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 13885 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
07:05 AM • 26067 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 33830 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 188459 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 144894 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 122755 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 126845 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 111763 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 491398 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 173151 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.6m/s
74%
746mm
Popular news
Moscow attacked by drones: Russians complain about sounds of explosions, Vnukovo airport introduced "Carpet" planJuly 17, 11:40 PM • 57211 views
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special servicesJuly 18, 01:34 AM • 34050 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 46441 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured person02:58 AM • 56099 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff05:33 AM • 25821 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 188465 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 161495 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 172652 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 355368 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 491401 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 55213 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 66573 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 182657 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 244256 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 257544 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

In Donetsk region, enemy attacked a volunteers' car in the morning, dropped a bomb on Kostiantynivka: one dead and 4 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3084 views

On the morning of July 18, Russian troops attacked the Donetsk region, as a result of which one woman was killed and four people were injured. In Rodynske, a drone hit a volunteers' car, and Kostiantynivka was subjected to airstrikes.

In Donetsk region, enemy attacked a volunteers' car in the morning, dropped a bomb on Kostiantynivka: one dead and 4 wounded

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked a volunteer car with a drone in Rodynske in the morning and Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs; one woman died, and four more were injured, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the morning of July 18, at 05:30, the Russian Armed Forces deliberately hit a volunteer organization's car with an FPV drone. The organization's representatives were evacuating civilians from Rodynske.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a 42-year-old driver and two local residents - a 77-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, who were evacuated by volunteers - sustained bodily injuries," the report says.

The victims, as indicated, suffered mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds.

"Half an hour later, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Kostiantynivka with "FAB-250" with a UMPK module. As a result of one of the three air strikes carried out by the enemy on the city, a 66-year-old resident died in her home. A 64-year-old man, in addition to a mine-explosive injury, received multiple shrapnel wounds to the head," the report says.

As a result of the occupiers' attacks, 16 private houses, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched in criminal proceedings regarding war crimes (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, over the past day in Donetsk region, due to Russian attacks, four people died and 12 were injured. On July 17, the police recorded 3,459 enemy shellings. Russian troops shelled 12 settlements:

  • Kostiantynivka was under FPV drone, UAV, and artillery attacks. As a result of the attacks, 2 people died, three were injured, and at least 42 private and 2 apartment buildings, and 4 non-residential premises were damaged;
    • in Pokrovsk, two civilians died and one was injured as a result of an FPV drone hit;
      • Russia directed seven UAVs at Kramatorsk - 6 residents were injured, 2 private and 12 apartment buildings, an administrative building, and 2 cars were damaged. In addition, tonight the city was again shelled by drones - an administrative building and non-residential premises were damaged;
        • in Myrnohrad, a person was injured as a result of artillery strikes;
          • in Andriivka, Kramatorsk district, enemy FPV drones injured a civilian, damaged an administrative building and a private house.

            Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka hit by Russian strikes: two dead, seven wounded17.07.25, 14:00 • 4974 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            War
            Pokrovsk
            Donetsk Oblast
            FAB-250
            Myrnohrad
            Konstantinovka
            Kramatorsk
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9