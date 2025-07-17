Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka hit by Russian strikes: two dead, seven wounded

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka today, killing two people and wounding seven, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the morning of July 17, the occupation army launched two strikes on Kramatorsk. This time, the Russian troops allegedly used a "KUB-2" UAV.

"As a result of the attack, 6 civilians aged 25 to 73, who were on the street, sustained bodily injuries. A woman and five men were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, mine-blast injuries, and contusion. The victims were provided with medical assistance," the prosecutor's office reported.

The Russian Armed Forces shelled Kostiantynivka with barrel artillery for more than two hours, the prosecutor's office noted.

"Two people aged 57 and 59 died at their places of residence. A 67-year-old pensioner also sustained a mine-blast injury, fracture, and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess her condition as severe," the report says.

At the impact sites, as indicated, 32 households were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched in criminal proceedings regarding war crimes (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, at least 3 people were killed and 29 wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks last day. On July 16, Russia launched 3,403 strikes on the front line and residential areas. Hits occurred in 13 settlements. 111 civilian objects were damaged, including 42 residential buildings:

Russians hit Dobropillia with a "FAB-500" aerial bomb. 13 apartment buildings, 54 trade pavilions, and 8 cars were damaged;

Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka with drones and artillery. 15 homes, an educational institution, and a car were damaged;

The enemy shelled Druzhkivka with a "Tornado-S" MLRS. 2 administrative buildings were damaged.

As a result of the Russian strike on Dobropillia in Donetsk region, 3 people died, 27 were wounded