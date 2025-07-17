Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka hit by Russian strikes: two dead, seven wounded

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
10:24 AM • 11409 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 38862 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 261755 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 147862 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 152376 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 113493 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 293636 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 70996 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 79503 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 91128 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.7m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 82846 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 98000 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 179579 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 51429 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 32896 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 180060 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 261767 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 293640 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 219442 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 370960 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Wiesbaden
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 51802 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 183647 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 202558 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 141578 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 152129 views
Actual
Forbes
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
DJI Mavic
Financial Times

Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka hit by Russian strikes: two dead, seven wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2666 views

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and seven were wounded.

Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka hit by Russian strikes: two dead, seven wounded

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka today, killing two people and wounding seven, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the morning of July 17, the occupation army launched two strikes on Kramatorsk. This time, the Russian troops allegedly used a "KUB-2" UAV.

"As a result of the attack, 6 civilians aged 25 to 73, who were on the street, sustained bodily injuries. A woman and five men were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, mine-blast injuries, and contusion. The victims were provided with medical assistance," the prosecutor's office reported.

The Russian Armed Forces shelled Kostiantynivka with barrel artillery for more than two hours, the prosecutor's office noted.

"Two people aged 57 and 59 died at their places of residence. A 67-year-old pensioner also sustained a mine-blast injury, fracture, and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess her condition as severe," the report says.

At the impact sites, as indicated, 32 households were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched in criminal proceedings regarding war crimes (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, at least 3 people were killed and 29 wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks last day. On July 16, Russia launched 3,403 strikes on the front line and residential areas. Hits occurred in 13 settlements. 111 civilian objects were damaged, including 42 residential buildings:

  • Russians hit Dobropillia with a "FAB-500" aerial bomb. 13 apartment buildings, 54 trade pavilions, and 8 cars were damaged;
    • Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka with drones and artillery. 15 homes, an educational institution, and a car were damaged;
      • The enemy shelled Druzhkivka with a "Tornado-S" MLRS. 2 administrative buildings were damaged.

        As a result of the Russian strike on Dobropillia in Donetsk region, 3 people died, 27 were wounded17.07.25, 12:42 • 3084 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        War
        Lancet (loitering munition)
        Donetsk Oblast
        Konstantinovka
        Kramatorsk
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9