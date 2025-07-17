$41.810.01
As a result of the Russian strike on Dobropillia in Donetsk region, 3 people died, 27 were wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1636 views

As a result of a Russian airstrike on Dobropillia, Donetsk region, 3 people were killed and 27 were injured. Some of the wounded have been evacuated to other regions, and the debris is still being cleared.

Some of the wounded were evacuated to other regions. The rubble is still being cleared.

UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

Details

According to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration:

As a result of the enemy attack on Dobropillia (administrative center of Dobropillia urban territorial community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast) - 3 dead and 27 wounded.

The wounded received medical assistance. Some of them were evacuated to other regions.

The rubble is still being cleared.

"The airstrike occurred at 5:20 PM. The store was open until 5:00 PM. We hope that there will be fewer wounded," commented Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Oblast Military Administration, on the ongoing work of rescuers and his hopes for people's safety.

We are helping those whose homes have been damaged, and energy workers are restoring electricity supply, the official added.

Recall

In Dobropillia, 27 people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a shopping center, Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported the day before.

