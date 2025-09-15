The number of victims of Russian strikes on Kramatorsk has risen to 11: consequences shown

The number of victims of the night enemy attacks on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region has increased to 11, said the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kramatorsk is recovering from the night shelling - yesterday at 23:10 the occupiers launched 4 FAB-250 strikes on the city center. 11 residents of the city received injuries of varying degrees, all have already been provided with the necessary medical care - Filashkin wrote.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, 35 high-rise buildings, 3 educational institutions, administrative buildings, a bank and shops were damaged.

Earlier, 9 victims were reported.

Russians hit Kramatorsk center with three bombs overnight: 9 wounded

Donetsk police showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Kramatorsk.

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, two people died and 25 more were injured in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling yesterday. On September 14, the police recorded 2,704 enemy strikes along the front line and residential areas. 15 settlements were under fire: the cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Sloviansk, the towns of Donetske, Oleksandrivka, Yampil, the villages of Andriivka, Vasylivka, Ocheretyne, Shostakivka. 74 civilian objects were damaged, including 35 residential buildings.