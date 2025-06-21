In Donetsk region, 7 wounded after morning attack by Russia, three of them - in Kramatorsk

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
09:38 AM • 6380 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
07:00 AM • 33264 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 47379 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 84660 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 170523 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 155492 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 86877 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94580 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87587 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69757 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.6m/s
58%
752mm
Popular news
Israel eliminated a UAV commander who attacked Israel hundreds of timesJune 21, 03:34 AM • 22704 views
A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)June 21, 04:26 AM • 23830 views
Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existenceJune 21, 05:27 AM • 15835 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions06:19 AM • 23728 views
Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan07:56 AM • 30388 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards07:00 AM • 33272 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 170529 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 155493 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 91015 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 140049 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay11:41 AM • 44 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion07:34 AM • 12127 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions06:19 AM • 23741 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 27746 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 36146 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

In Donetsk region, 7 wounded after morning attack by Russia, three of them - in Kramatorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Russian troops attacked 4 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Kramatorsk, wounding at least 7 people. Damage to private homes and cars was recorded.

In Donetsk region, 7 wounded after morning attack by Russia, three of them - in Kramatorsk

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk and three other settlements in the morning, wounding at least 7 people, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, and Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

At least 7 people were injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk region

According to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, shelling was recorded in a number of settlements:

  • Russians dropped 4 aerial bombs on Semenivka of the Kramatorsk community - 3 people were injured, 28 private houses and 2 cars were damaged;
    • Bilokuzmynivka of the Kostiantynivka community also came under air attack - 1 person was injured there, 6 houses were damaged;
      • Illinivka came under artillery shelling - a person was injured, a house was damaged;
        • 2 more people were injured as a result of an FPV drone attack on Pokrovsk.

          The head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, also reported that Kramatorsk came under enemy shelling in the morning.

          "Kramatorsk suffered 3 enemy shelling attacks in the morning, June 21: 8:00 - a "Lancet" UAV struck a civilian cargo vehicle on the outskirts of the city. There were no casualties. 9:40 - there were 2 hits in the private sector," Honcharenko wrote on Facebook.

          Later, the head of the City Military Administration clarified that at 9:40, Russian troops struck the private sector of Kramatorsk using 4 FAB-250s with a UMPK module. "2 women aged 49 and 73 and a man aged 44 were injured. All victims are receiving medical care. 30 private houses were damaged," Honcharenko reported.

          "There are no safe places in Donetsk Oblast! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in time!" - emphasized the head of the Oblast Military Administration.

          Addition

          According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, three people were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region over the past day. On June 20, the police recorded 3,132 enemy strikes on the front line and residential sector. The enemy hit 15 settlements. 36 civilian objects were damaged, including 18 residential buildings.

          In particular, five "Geran-2" drones hit Sloviansk, causing destruction in the industrial zone. Russia hit Kostiantynivka with drones and artillery - 4 private houses, a car, and a critical infrastructure object were damaged.

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          Pokrovsk
          Donetsk Oblast
          FAB-250
          Konstantinovka
          Kramatorsk
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9