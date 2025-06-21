In Donetsk region, 7 wounded after morning attack by Russia, three of them - in Kramatorsk

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk and three other settlements in the morning, wounding at least 7 people, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, and Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

At least 7 people were injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk region reported Filashkin on Telegram.

According to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, shelling was recorded in a number of settlements:

Russians dropped 4 aerial bombs on Semenivka of the Kramatorsk community - 3 people were injured, 28 private houses and 2 cars were damaged;

- 3 people were injured, 28 private houses and 2 cars were damaged; Bilokuzmynivka of the Kostiantynivka community also came under air attack - 1 person was injured there, 6 houses were damaged;

also came under air attack - 1 person was injured there, 6 houses were damaged; Illinivka came under artillery shelling - a person was injured, a house was damaged;

came under artillery shelling - a person was injured, a house was damaged; 2 more people were injured as a result of an FPV drone attack on Pokrovsk.

The head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, also reported that Kramatorsk came under enemy shelling in the morning.

"Kramatorsk suffered 3 enemy shelling attacks in the morning, June 21: 8:00 - a "Lancet" UAV struck a civilian cargo vehicle on the outskirts of the city. There were no casualties. 9:40 - there were 2 hits in the private sector," Honcharenko wrote on Facebook.

Later, the head of the City Military Administration clarified that at 9:40, Russian troops struck the private sector of Kramatorsk using 4 FAB-250s with a UMPK module. "2 women aged 49 and 73 and a man aged 44 were injured. All victims are receiving medical care. 30 private houses were damaged," Honcharenko reported.

"There are no safe places in Donetsk Oblast! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in time!" - emphasized the head of the Oblast Military Administration.

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, three people were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region over the past day. On June 20, the police recorded 3,132 enemy strikes on the front line and residential sector. The enemy hit 15 settlements. 36 civilian objects were damaged, including 18 residential buildings.

In particular, five "Geran-2" drones hit Sloviansk, causing destruction in the industrial zone. Russia hit Kostiantynivka with drones and artillery - 4 private houses, a car, and a critical infrastructure object were damaged.